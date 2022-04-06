Reddington performs first keyhole prostate cancer surgery in sub- Saharan Africa

Matthews said the first Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy feat in sub-Saharan Africa was led by Prof. Kingsley Ekwueme, a Consultant Urological and Robotic Surgeon, who is also the Clinical Lead Surgeon for Urology at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Wales, United Kingdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy is a minimally invasive surgery procedure used to remove a patient’s cancerous prostate.

Laparoscopic surgery differs from traditional open surgery by making five small incisions as opposed to large one to perform the surgery.

This leads to less blood loss, less abdominal trauma, faster recovery rate and better cosmetic outcomes.

The prostate is a part of the male reproductive system, which includes the penis, prostate, seminal vesicles, and testicles.

The prostate is located just below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It is about the size of a walnut and surrounds the urethra (the tube that empties urine from the bladder).

The prostate’s most important function is the production of a fluid that, together with sperm cells from the testicles and fluids from other glands, makes up semen.

The muscles of the prostate also ensure that the semen is forcefully pressed into the urethra and then expelled outwards during ejaculation.

According to Matthews, the hospital has consistently invested in cutting edge technology and attracting best medical expertise in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to ensure that it maintains global best practice and ensure affordable healthcare.

Elaborating on the procedure, Prof. Kingsley Ekwueme, said prostate cancer had become a major health menace in men.

Ekwueme said that prostate cancer was more prevalent among blacks than Caucasians, though figures showed higher rates in Europe and the Americas due to high rate of testing.

“Prostate cancer is the number one killer among Nigerian men followed by breasts cancer for women.

“Hypothetically, there is one male suffering from prostate cancer in Nigeria in nine out of 10 homes.’’

Ekwueme said the collaboration with Reddington Hospital would reduce medical tourism and capital flight as the hospital had the cutting edge medical technology for Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy, which is cheaper than robotic surgery but gives equal result.

On the cost implication, he said it costs as much as 30,000 Pounds Sterling for one session of Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy in the U.K. and that majority of Nigerian men had been his patients.

“This does not include the cost for flight for the patient and accompanying family member and accommodation.

“This is a far cry from an equivalent of 1,000 Pounds Sterling charged in Nigeria for the prostate surgery,” Ekwueme said.

On some benefits of using Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy for treatment, he said a prostate cancer patient duly operated would not lose his erection and could function very well with his spouse.

Ekwueme said that conversation was ongoing with the Reddington Hospital to fully maximise the medical equipment and expertise in the hospital to establish a prostate cancer and diagnostic facility at the hospital.

He urged men above 40 years to go for regular test to know their PSA (prostate- specific antigen) level as early detection would ensure survival of the patient.

Commending the advancement, the patient, an elderly man (names withheld), who went through the Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy, said he was highly elated at the success of the surgery.

“I can walk, eat immediately and I am feeling very well.

“Though I have the resources to go abroad for this surgery but I came to Reddington Hospital on recommendation and I am very satisfied.

“Why go to Sokoto for what is in your `sokoto’?,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the Reddington Group has over the years pioneered medical breakthroughs in Nigeria.