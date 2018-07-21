RAPC chairman, Galadima says Oshiomhole wants to kill him

news

The chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima has alleged that Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to kill him.

Galadima said he has proof of the APC chairman and the National Welfare Officer, Ibrahim Masari saying that they will crush him.

“Adams Oshiomhole, the purported chairman of APC and Ibrahim Masari, the purported national welfare officer have made statements in the press, both in print and electronic media that they will crush me. That means that they can kill me.

“So, should anything happen to me, the nation and the world should hold them responsible. They can use state powers to detain me. They can use state powers to eliminate me. I want this to be on record and I want this recorded. To crush means anything.

“They have no confidence in themselves in engaging me in a public discourse for the world to know who is right and who is wrong. So, they want to use extra means to deal with me. I have the papers; I have the audio and the video,” he said.

Oshiomhole is a usurper

According to Daily Post, Galadima also described Oshiomhole as a usurper.

He said “I have read the new national chairman say there are still PDP members in APC and they should go.

“Oshiomhole was not part of the APC. When we were signing the memorandum of association with other parties that formed the APC, Oshiomhole was not there. I didn’t see his signature and I didn’t see his face. I look at him as a usurper but I want to say; you know desperate people and drowning people can do anything.”