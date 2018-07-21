Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

RAPC chairman, Galadima says Oshiomhole wants to kill him

Oshiomhole RAPC chairman, Galadima says APC chairman planning to kill him

Galadima also described APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole as a usurper.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima has alleged that Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to kill him. play

APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

(Tolani Ali)

The chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima has alleged that Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to kill him.

Galadima said he has proof of the APC chairman and the National Welfare Officer, Ibrahim Masari saying that they will crush him.

“Adams Oshiomhole, the purported chairman of APC and Ibrahim Masari, the purported national welfare officer have made statements in the press, both in print and electronic media that they will crush me. That means that they can kill me.

“So, should anything happen to me, the nation and the world should hold them responsible. They can use state powers to detain me. They can use state powers to eliminate me. I want this to be on record and I want this recorded. To crush means anything.

“They have no confidence in themselves in engaging me in a public discourse for the world to know who is right and who is wrong. So, they want to use extra means to deal with me. I have the papers; I have the audio and the video,” he said.

ALSO READ: If Galadima isn't happy, I won't lose sleep - Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole is a usurper

According to Daily Post, Galadima also described Oshiomhole as a usurper.

He said “I have read the new national chairman say there are still PDP members in APC and they should go.

“Oshiomhole was not part of the APC. When we were signing the memorandum of association with other parties that formed the APC, Oshiomhole was not there. I didn’t see his signature and I didn’t see his face. I look at him as a usurper but I want to say; you know desperate people and drowning people can do anything.”

Adams Oshiomhole, had earlier dismissed the RAPC leadership, saying he will not be bothered by their actions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
2 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet
3 Buhari President, Senate President, VP in close door meetingbullet

Related Articles

Ortom I'm still an APC member, Governor declares after meeting Oshiomhole
Ekiti Election Fayemi receives certificate of return
Shehu Sani Senator says arrogance will kill APC in 2019
In Benue Youths vow to stand by Governor Samuel Ortom
Osun Governorship Election APC moves primaries to Friday, July 20
Oshiomhole Video: Osun governorship poll, a walk-over for APC

Local

Eko Disco rehabilitates facilities in Ikoyi
EKEDC Eko Disco rehabilitates facilities in Ikoyi
The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has said that Nigeria has become more divided under President Buhari.
Buhari Nigeria more divided under President – Ekweremadu
Electricity: Eko Disco gives reason for outage
Power Supply Police to assist EKEDC in debt recovery
Wives of herdsmen are harvesting our crops - Barkin Ladi residents cry out for help
In Plateau Wives of herdsmen are harvesting our crops - Barkin Ladi residents cry out