If Galadima isn't happy, I won't lose sleep - Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole If Galadima isn't happy, I won't lose sleep - APC chairman

Adams Oshiomhole won't lose sleep as the APC chairman if Buba Galadima, leader of R-APC, isn't happy with the party.

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress  (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, won't lose sleep if the leader of the Reformed All Progressive Congress, R-APC, isn't happy with the party.

Oshiomhole told journalists at the national assembly after a meeting with APC members at the house of representatives that neither Galadima nor the R-APC is an issue to worry over.

There is no breakup in our party, if one Galadima is not happy, that is fine. He has a right no to be happy.

“If he chooses to call himself whatever he wants to call himself,  that is not the issue. I will not lose my sleep over that. We know those who are in the system.  Those who are seeking breakup that is their problem," Oshiomhole said.

New APC faction is a joke, pay them no attention play

Buba Galadima is a founding member of the APC who now says he belongs to the R-APC

We are engaging real stakeholders - Oshiomhole

The APC chairman further said the party's leadership is currently engaging the real stakeholders who are situated between the executive and the legislative arms of the government.

"We are engaging real stakeholders. I mean between the executive and the two arms of the national assembly.

“We have very important influential leaders we are engaging. If people are being sponsored by those who thought our convention will be a failure, those who were expecting implosion, so be it. If you reviewed the headlines before the convention, there were stories like people are going to walk out of the convention; people will boycott the convention.

“In the end, they were shocked to find out the president was seated, the senate president was seated, the speaker was seated and the national leaders were seated.  Our chairman was seated. All the governors were seated. They were like what do we do next?" he said.

Splinter group members are hired mercenaries - Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole also described members of the R-APC as hired mercenaries, saying he had been engaging real stakeholders in resolving the crisis in APC.

"If after two weeks of living in pains that they are disappointed,  they find mercenaries who are willing to be hired for a purpose, they have right to be hired but will not cause any distraction within the core of APC leaders."

On Wednesday, July 4, 2018, the internal crises in the ruling party, APC became glaring as Buba Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, led aggrieved members of the APC to a new faction named Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

Galadima accused the leadership of the ruling party of lacking political will. He also described it as worse than the PDP.

