RAPC chairman, Buba Galadima involved in auto-crash

The Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC), Buba Galadima has been involved in an auto-crash.

According to SaharaReporters, the crash occurred along Hadeija-Kano Road on Monday, July 23, 2018.

The reports said that Galadima was on his way from Yobe where he went to see his brother who lost his daughter.

Leadership reports that a source, Barr. Emmanuel Sawyerr said that the RAPC chairman’s vehicle somersaulted several times.

The lawyer also said that Galadima and other occupants of the car survived the crash.

He said “They were already very close to Kano when the accident happened so they are being taken to Kano at the moment.”

Galadima was in the car with his son, Sadiq Galadima, and a relative Mohammed Galadima.