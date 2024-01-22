ADVERTISEMENT
Qatar Charity Foundation to build 500,000 houses for indigenes - Gov Sani

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sani added that farmland and a poultry farm would be established to provide sustainable livelihoods for the less-privileged beneficiaries of the houses.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]
Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Sani stated this on Sunday when he inspected the progress of work at the Sanabil mass housing project in the local government where already 100 houses were being built under the initiative. Sani said that 100 houses were being built under the initial phase of the project while additional houses would be constructed in the subsequent phases.

The governor said that farmland and a poultry farm would be established to provide sustainable livelihoods for the less-privileged beneficiaries of the houses. Sani expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at the site, stating, “A few months ago, we were here for the groundbreaking ceremony.

”Today, I am pleased to see tangible outcomes – houses, clinics, diaries, shops and a poultry farm.

”All these developments are courtesy of the Qatar Charity Foundation, marking their significant contribution to Nigeria’s largest project, and I express gratitude for this generous grant.”

Sani highlighted the diverse collaborations with the foundation, extolling its healthcare support, assistance to orphans and the provision of grants to small business holders.

He added, “The Qatari Foundation is granting support to approximately 5,000 orphan-owned businesses, a commendable effort in our joint mission to alleviate poverty in the state.

“The Qatar Charity Foundation’s interventions extend beyond the mass housing project, with initiatives such as constructing boreholes in various local governments across the state to enhance water supply and sanitation in rural areas.”

Sani said that these substantial contributions, amounting to millions of dollars, came as part of the government’s commitment to engage non-partners and foster friendships.

He stated, “The Qatar Sanabil mass housing project stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the government and international partners, paving the way for transformative changes and improvements in the lives of the less-privileged in Kaduna State.

”Kaduna State will be the first in Nigeria to also benefit from Kuwait funds, addressing the issue of out-of-school children.

“Similar projects supported by Kuwait funds are underway to significantly reduce the number of out-of-school children, marking another milestone in the state’s commitment to education.”

