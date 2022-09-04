RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Public, private schools resume Monday - Lagos govt

Nurudeen Shotayo

The government said all primary and secondary schools across the state should resume for First Term on Monday.

Secondary school students in Lagos, Nigeria [LASG]
Mandated resumption: This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, in a circular issued by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Both the public and privately-owned schools are mandated to comply with the directive as the government also advised members of staff and students to follow all the health and safety protocols to make the session a productive one.

Adefisayo urged schools to strictly comply with standardised learning as prescribed in the academic calendar for quality education in the state.

The circular read in part: All schools below tertiary level in Lagos State are mandated to resume for the first term on Monday, September 5, 2022 as stated in the 2022/2023 harmonised academic calendar as approved by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo.

“The academic calendar prioritises standardised learning; days and schools are to ensure strict compliance for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in Lagos State.

“Students and school-based staff (members) are welcome back to school and are expected to adhere to health and safety protocols toward a productive school year.

“The academic calendar can be downloaded from www.oeqalagos.com.”

