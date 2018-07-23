Pulse.ng logo
Protect public facilities, Senator tells communities

Protect public facilities, Senator tells communities

Melaye made the call in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Gideon Ayodele,  and made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

Dino Melaye is a liability - PDP play

The Dino Melaye

(PulseTV)

The lawmaker representing Kogi-West Senatorial District,  Dino Melaye,  on Monday urged communities in his constituency to protect public facilities against vandals and arsonists.

Melaye made the call in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Gideon Ayodele,  and made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

The lawmaker said that the call had become necessary in view of Wednesday ’s arson at GGSS, Sarkin-Noma and the vandalisation of  a  block of classrooms at UBE JSS, Lokongoma in Lokoja.

Also vandalised was a skills acquisition centre at Aiyetoro, his hometown,  in the early hours of  Monday.

Melaye pledged that he would continue to play his part in facilitating projects “even in the most remote parts” of his constituency.

He reminded the communities that every project sited in their area was to enhance development and should be protected against attacks.

We will continue to provide facilities but communities should defend the water, electricity, schools, training/ skills acquisition centres provided for them.

“On our part, every bit of our electioneering campaign promises shall be fulfilled. No harassment or intimidation can stop us.

“We will continue to promote peace and provide projects that bring development to our constituents,’’ he said.

