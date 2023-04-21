The sports category has moved to a new website.
Progress recorded as Nigeria launches direct flights to Israel

Ima Elijah

Celebrations as Air Peace Airlines launches direct commercial flights between Nigeria and Israel, boosting tourism, academic, religious, and trade relations between the two countries.

Travellers can now enjoy a five-hour direct flight instead of going through alternate routes, which is expected to boost tourism, academic, religious and trade relations between the two countries.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Viola Nwaliri, expressed her delight during a ceremony to mark the inaugural flight to Tel-Aviv.

She said that this feat is an accomplishment of a process that began in 2013 during the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The former Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, Kennedy Okpara, also commended the efforts to open direct flights between the two countries.

The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, also noted that both Nigeria and Israel will now enjoy the full benefits of the bilateral air transport agreement. Nigerians and Israelites now have easy ways of moving into both countries, he added.

Mr. Solomon Nwachukwu, the ground handler for Nigerian pilgrims and tourists to Israel, expressed confidence that the Nigerian/Israeli relationship would grow stronger with the direct flight by Air Peace.

Nwachukwu, who was part of the inaugural flight to Israel, revealed that people who had in the past expressed fear over the 15-hour flight would find it more convenient to travel with the five-hour flight.

This launch marks a significant milestone in the relationship between Nigeria and Israel, as it creates a new era of cooperation and connectivity. The direct flight is expected to increase trade and investment between both countries, as well as promoting cultural exchange, academic collaboration and tourism.

