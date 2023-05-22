Professor Emmanuel Osodeke re-elected as ASUU National President

The unanimous decision to re-elect Professor Osodeke was made during the 22nd National Delegates Conference of ASUU, held at the University of Jos in Plateau State from May 19 to 21, 2023.

The re-election of Professor Osodeke, who is affiliated with the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Umudike, Abia State, occurred uncontested.

Alongside him, Chris Piwuna, a highly esteemed Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor from the College of Medicine at the University of Jos, was also re-elected as the Vice President.

The conference witnessed the re-election of several other influential figures in ASUU's national leadership. Notable among them was Professor Siji Sowande, who retained his position as Treasurer.