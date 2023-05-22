The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke re-elected as ASUU National President

Ima Elijah

only one new person was newly elected into the ASUU administration.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]
ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

Recommended articles

The unanimous decision to re-elect Professor Osodeke was made during the 22nd National Delegates Conference of ASUU, held at the University of Jos in Plateau State from May 19 to 21, 2023.

The re-election of Professor Osodeke, who is affiliated with the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Umudike, Abia State, occurred uncontested.

Alongside him, Chris Piwuna, a highly esteemed Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor from the College of Medicine at the University of Jos, was also re-elected as the Vice President.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conference witnessed the re-election of several other influential figures in ASUU's national leadership. Notable among them was Professor Siji Sowande, who retained his position as Treasurer.

Likewise, Professor Ade Adejumo continued his role as Financial Secretary, while Dr Austen Sado retained the position of Investment Secretary. Dr Adamu Babayo also maintained his role as Internal Auditor. Moreover, Dr Aisha Bawa was elected as the new Welfare Secretary, succeeding Dr Stella-Maris Okey.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Absence of judge stalls Governor-elect Mbah's NYSC certificate forgery case

Absence of judge stalls Governor-elect Mbah's NYSC certificate forgery case

Tribunal rejects PDP, LP’s request for live broadcast of court proceedings

Tribunal rejects PDP, LP’s request for live broadcast of court proceedings

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke re-elected as ASUU National President

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke re-elected as ASUU National President

Afe Babalola tells Tinubu to recover Nigeria’s economy through ‘debt forgiveness’

Afe Babalola tells Tinubu to recover Nigeria’s economy through ‘debt forgiveness’

Family mourns passing of FCMB founder Subomi Balogun

Family mourns passing of FCMB founder Subomi Balogun

Buhari, 5 other country leaders to inaugurate Dangote Refinery

Buhari, 5 other country leaders to inaugurate Dangote Refinery

Kwankwaso, Kabir Yusuf arrive Lagos for Dangote Refinery’s launch

Kwankwaso, Kabir Yusuf arrive Lagos for Dangote Refinery’s launch

50 years ago, Gowon created NYSC to stop another civil war

50 years ago, Gowon created NYSC to stop another civil war

Lalong urges incoming administration not to abandon ongoing projects in Plateau

Lalong urges incoming administration not to abandon ongoing projects in Plateau

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Otunba Subomi Balogun died in a London hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023 [Business Day]

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89