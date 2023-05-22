Professor Emmanuel Osodeke re-elected as ASUU National President
only one new person was newly elected into the ASUU administration.
The unanimous decision to re-elect Professor Osodeke was made during the 22nd National Delegates Conference of ASUU, held at the University of Jos in Plateau State from May 19 to 21, 2023.
The re-election of Professor Osodeke, who is affiliated with the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Umudike, Abia State, occurred uncontested.
Alongside him, Chris Piwuna, a highly esteemed Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor from the College of Medicine at the University of Jos, was also re-elected as the Vice President.
The conference witnessed the re-election of several other influential figures in ASUU's national leadership. Notable among them was Professor Siji Sowande, who retained his position as Treasurer.
Likewise, Professor Ade Adejumo continued his role as Financial Secretary, while Dr Austen Sado retained the position of Investment Secretary. Dr Adamu Babayo also maintained his role as Internal Auditor. Moreover, Dr Aisha Bawa was elected as the new Welfare Secretary, succeeding Dr Stella-Maris Okey.
