Prof Zainab Duke releases pictures of her wedding with MKO Abiola.

The lawyer, who was recently in the news over an allegation of assault against her orderly said she got married to Abiola in 1985.

According to a source close to the Abuja-based lawyer, the wedding was attended by dignitaries including traditional rulers, adding that the couple legitimately married under the European Union Marriage Act.

The source said, “The facts are that having married Moshood Abiola under the European Matrimonial Act Professor Zainab became his legitimate wife.

“The wedding was attended by society’s great and good including the 17th and 18th Sultans of Sokoto, Royal Fathers and Christians alike the couple were also legitimately married under the European Union Marriage Act.

“The reason for her affinity to the Sokoto Caliphate is because her great-grandfather His Royal Majesty King Opukroye Duke-Africa, an oil trader, was very close to the ancient Sultans. It is true that Professor Zainab’s marriage to Chief MKO endeared him to Northern Nigeria and contributed to his winning the June 12 elections”.

It would be recalled that the Abuja-based lawyer and human rights activist recently denied assaulting her police orderly, Inspector Teju Moses.