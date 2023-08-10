ADVERTISEMENT
Primate Ayodele warns US President Biden against invading Niger Republic

Ima Elijah

The religious leader fervently advised President Biden to refrain from imposing democracy upon the people of Niger Republic

Primate Elijah Ayodele, Joe Biden

Primate Ayodele's warning comes as tensions escalate following remarks made by the US acting Deputy Secretary, Victoria Nuland, urging the junta in Niger to reinstate President Bazoum to power.

In a statement released through his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Primate Ayodele asserted that any attempt by the United States to invade Niger Republic would be perceived as an affront to divine forces, potentially triggering a catastrophic third world war.

"It is a means to start a third world war which God is against," Primate Ayodele emphasised, branding such an invasion as a "satanic and terrorist move" that would incur divine wrath.

The religious leader fervently advised President Biden to refrain from imposing democracy upon the people of Niger Republic and instead allow them to determine their own destiny. Primate Ayodele contended that any incursion into Niger Republic's affairs would not only disrupt global peace but also tarnish the reputation of the US administration.

"If the US invades Niger Republic, it will be a satanic and terrorist move. It means Joe Biden is looking for God’s anger," warned Primate Ayodele, adding that such a move would have dire consequences for President Biden's political standing, including his second-term aspirations.

Primate Ayodele's message further resonated with a plea for restraint, emphasizing that the repercussions of a military intervention in Niger would extend far beyond regional conflicts. "Don’t invade Niger, invasion of the country will cause more trouble to the peace of the world, it won’t be an easy thing. It’s too early to fight in Niger, don’t start a third world war," he advised.

