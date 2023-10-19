ADVERTISEMENT
His love for Nigeria, an attribute of leadership - Tinubu celebrates Gowon @ 89

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu also praised Gowon for institutionalising the peace process in Nigeria with lasting legacies.

Gen Yakubu Gowon [The Guardian Nigeria]
Gen Yakubu Gowon [The Guardian Nigeria]

A statement by Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said the president celebrates the elder statesman whose visionary leadership has shaped major milestones in Nigeria’s history.

The president extolled Gowon for institutionalising the peace process in Nigeria with lasting legacies, such as laying the foundation for Nigeria’s federation through the creation of states.

Other milestones of the former head of state include fostering cohesion, encouraging inter-ethnic warmth and understanding by establishing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the president said.

Tinubu said Gowon also sustained the pillars of harmony between Nigerians with the National Prayer Movement that continues to inspire neighbourliness and patriotism.

His love and passion for Nigeria, as well as his determination to see into manifestation the unique gifts and combined strengths of all Nigerians, irrespective of faith, tribe or any other difference, remains a pace-setting attribute of leadership.

“This is what all present and future Nigerian leaders must emulate,” the President said.

Tinubu said that the courage, passion and wisdom that Gowon consistently exuded from his youth, being Nigeria’s youngest leader at 32, had kept him steadfast and relevant at the age of 89.

He commended Gowon’s counsel to leaders, within and outside the country, saying this has continued to make him enjoy every measure of God’s amazing grace in enduring strength and health. The president joined the wife of the former Head of State, his family members, and many friends in the celebration

His love for Nigeria, an attribute of leadership - Tinubu celebrates Gowon @ 89

