Ezrel Tobiowo, his Special Assistant (Press) in a statement in Abuja indicated that lawan made the call at the funeral mass held for the Late Sen. Ignatius Longjan at St. Louis Catholic Church, Jos, Plateau State.

The funeral mass was officiated by the Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama.

“We need prayers as a country and a people,we cannot ask for this at a better place,we need to have a very peaceful, secured and safe country.

“Prayers can do a lot of things,prayers can make leaders to perform.

” So, Nigerian leaders need prayers so that we remain focused on ensuring that we discharge our obligations and mandates to create the kind of country that all of us desire,” Lawan said.

Speaking on the challenges faced by the country in several states, the senate president added:

“We may see things we don’t want to see today, but the power of prayers can change so many things for the better, we shouldn’t despair.

“It is sad we are going through this, but we can overcome it. May Almighty God help us overcome our tribulations.”

Lawan, while paying tribute to the deceased lawmaker who represented Plateau South until his demise, said Longjan’s quest for unity and peace were lasting legacies that would continue to unify Nigerians.

According to the senate president, the National Assembly will work concertedly at building on those ideals the deceased lived for, to attain peace and progress for Nigeria.

“We met him (Ignatius Longjan) only in 2019 when we went to the senate, but he was already an accomplished human being, not only in terms of what he was able to achieve in public service, but in terms of what he was as a person.

“He was at peace with everybody, and all of us saw a man who wanted to see not only Plateau being peaceful, but our country Nigeria being in peace.

“The task before the rest of us, especially in the senate and in the bational assembly, is to continue to work on those ideals, those things he believed in, those dreams he had for Nigeria, that we live in trust and have faith in ourselves for a progressive and peaceful Nigeria.

“This is one loss that is for all of us, this country will miss him, he was one gentleman that made a difference.

ALSO READ: Get the latest updates on the Coronavirus in Nigeria

“We pray that this death that has brought so many together, will continue to unite people, and of course, this country needs unity,” Lawan said.

Among dignitaries present were: the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase; Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Deputy Governor, Sonni Tyoden.

Senators who accompanied the senate president include: Rochas Okorocha (APC – Imo West); Philip Aduda (PDP – FCT); Uche Ekwunife (PDP – Anambra Central); Haliru Jika (APC – Bauchi Central); and Aisha Ahmed (APC – Adamawa Central)