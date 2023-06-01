The sports category has moved to a new website.
6 positive news stories from Nigeria in May 2023

Ima Elijah

Pulse presents uplifting news stories that will make you proud of Nigeria's accomplishments

Chimamanda Adichie, Hilda Baci, Hawwal Ogungbadero
Chimamanda Adichie, Hilda Baci, Hawwal Ogungbadero

In May 2023, Nigeria showcased its resilience and triumphed in various endeavors. From successfully evacuating stranded citizens in Sudan to a record-breaking culinary achievement, Pulse presents uplifting news stories that will make you proud of Nigeria's accomplishments.

So, let's dive into the heartwarming tales that shed light on the country's strength, talent, and spirit of unity.

Nigerians who fled from war-torn Sudan reunite with family in Abuja [Politics Nigeria]
Nigerians who fled from war-torn Sudan reunite with family in Abuja

Dr Sani Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs disclosed this when he received the second batch of 130 evacuees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

”I’m happy to announce that we have successfully removed everybody that needs to be removed out of Khartoum none of your colleagues today is in Khartoum, all of them have moved."

Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci
Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci
Hilda Baci, a 27 year old from Akwa Ibom state, has done what no other person in the world has ever done, she cooked nonstop for a whopping 100 hours.

She surpassed the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Lata Tondon of India in 2019.

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]
The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery

Garba Shehu, the Official Spokesperson to former president Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed that the conjoined Nigerian twins, Hassana and Hussaina, have been successfully separated at the King Abdullah Specialist Hospital.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia covered all the expenses for this complex procedure.

(Right)Chimamanda Adichie and Pope Francis (Left) unite to challenge Western powers' treatment of Africa
(Right)Chimamanda Adichie and Pope Francis (Left) unite to challenge Western powers' treatment of Africa

Renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Pope Francis have collaborated on a groundbreaking book titled "Hands Off Africa" to address the ongoing exploitation of Africa by Western powers. Adichie, known for her literary works and social commentary, has contributed the preface to this remarkable book.

Adichie's preface praises Pope Francis for his unwavering stance against the exploitation and the exhaustion caused by conflicts that have plagued Africa for years. She passionately criticises the world's silence on these issues, considering it a tragic betrayal that perpetuates the devaluation of African humanity.

Philip Solomon breaks Guinness World Record for most skips in 30 seconds {Nigeriansketch]
Philip Solomon breaks Guinness World Record for most skips in 30 seconds

Philip Solomon, a 17 year old student of Oyemekun Grammar School in Akure, Ondo State set a record of 153 skips in 30 seconds while standing still on January 24, 2023, in Akure, Nigeria.

On January 24, Solomon officially surpassed the previous record holder Rasel Islam of Bangladesh, who had set a time of 145 skips in one foot in 30 seconds. However, the Guinness World Records organisation formally ratified his record four months after the record was broken.

Nigerian actor Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session
Nigerian actor Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor-cum-entrepreneur, artist and founder of Blaqk Stereo Music Group (BSMG), Hawwal Ogungbadero, and 29 other artists have set a new record in the music industry by winning the longest recording marathon for 40 hours 19 minutes, which earned them a spot on the hall of fame of the Guinness World Record.

Ima Elijah

