ADVERTISEMENT
Chimamanda writes preface for Pope Francis' book 'Hands Off Africa'

Ima Elijah

In her preface, Adichie commends Pope Francis for his resolute stance against the exploitation and conflict-induced exhaustion that has long plagued the African continent.

(Right) Chimamanda Adichie and Pope Francis (Left) unite to challenge Western powers' treatment of Africa
The publication, which includes the Pope's speeches during his visits to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan earlier this year, has created a wave of anticipation worldwide.

The Vatican's announcement on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, revealed that Adichie, known for her literary works and social commentary, has contributed the preface to the extraordinary book. Her addition to the Papal's visionary message further amplifies the call for African empowerment and global solidarity.

In her preface, Adichie commends Pope Francis for his resolute stance against the exploitation and conflict-induced exhaustion that has long plagued the African continent. She passionately denounces the world's silence on these issues, asserting that it signifies a tragic betrayal and perpetuates the devaluation of African humanity.

"Hands Off Africa" aims to shed light on the plight of Africa and its people, emphasising that the continent's value lies not solely in its resources, but in the inherent worth of its inhabitants.

The book incorporates authentic voices and stories from individuals Pope Francis encountered during his transformative journey, ensuring that their narratives are heard and cherished.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

