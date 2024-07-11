ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police dismiss officer for promoting himself, operating illegally for 9 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

The dismissed corporal was alleged to have been receiving his salary in spite of not reporting at his new station.

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The corporal was said to have promoted himself to the rank of Superintendent and operated illegal activities in Cross River command.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Irene Ugbo, made this disclosure at a press briefing in Calabar on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

She said that Adamu had operated as a “mobile police officer” without any supervision or reporting to a specific police command since 2015 when the transfer was made.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dismissed corporal was alleged to have been receiving his salary in spite of not reporting at his new station.

Adamu's lid was blown open by some concerned members of the Nasarawa community, a Hausa/Fulani settlement in Calabar municipality that had reportedly suffered from his illegal activities.

The community raised the alarm when they learnt that the Police command was under pressure to release Adamu following his arrest.

Ugbo said, “As of today, Corporal Adamu is no longer a policeman because he has been relieved of his duties.

“Every item, property belonging to the Nigeria Police in his possession, including uniforms, identification card and others have been retrieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The matter has now been charged to court. It is left to the Judiciary. The court will take it up from where we stopped, as we have done the needful.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police dismiss officer for promoting himself, operating illegally for 9 years

Police dismiss officer for promoting himself, operating illegally for 9 years

Despite outcry, Sokoto Gov signs law stripping Sultan power to make appointments

Despite outcry, Sokoto Gov signs law stripping Sultan power to make appointments

Oyo SUBEB shuts portal after 52,423 apply for teaching jobs

Oyo SUBEB shuts portal after 52,423 apply for teaching jobs

Obaseki inaugurates 20-member transition committee for smooth power transfer

Obaseki inaugurates 20-member transition committee for smooth power transfer

Kaduna male teacher confesses to kissing, romancing 4 boys, threatens to kill them

Kaduna male teacher confesses to kissing, romancing 4 boys, threatens to kill them

A happy worker is a productive worker - Tinubu states commitment to minimum wage

A happy worker is a productive worker - Tinubu states commitment to minimum wage

Man caught with over 100 snakes in his pants while crossing Chinese border

Man caught with over 100 snakes in his pants while crossing Chinese border

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Ghanaian shopkeeper wins right to remain in the UK after 50-year residency

Ghanaian shopkeeper wins right to remain in the UK after 50-year residency

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Protesting youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue, says official [Vanguard News]

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

18 months after Governor Dapo Abiodun commissioned Agbara Fire Service Station amid fanfare, the station remains inoperative.

18 months after inauguration, Agbara Fire Station stays locked without equipment