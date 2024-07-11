Police dismiss officer for promoting himself, operating illegally for 9 years

The corporal was said to have promoted himself to the rank of Superintendent and operated illegal activities in Cross River command.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Irene Ugbo, made this disclosure at a press briefing in Calabar on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

She said that Adamu had operated as a “mobile police officer” without any supervision or reporting to a specific police command since 2015 when the transfer was made.

The dismissed corporal was alleged to have been receiving his salary in spite of not reporting at his new station.

Adamu's lid was blown open by some concerned members of the Nasarawa community, a Hausa/Fulani settlement in Calabar municipality that had reportedly suffered from his illegal activities.

The community raised the alarm when they learnt that the Police command was under pressure to release Adamu following his arrest.

Ugbo said, “As of today, Corporal Adamu is no longer a policeman because he has been relieved of his duties.

“Every item, property belonging to the Nigeria Police in his possession, including uniforms, identification card and others have been retrieved.

