Police warn unaccredited individuals against monitoring Edo election

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the police had perfected a top synergy with the Army, Air Force, DSS, Navy and other sister agencies to ensure a violent free election.

DIG of Police in charge of security for the Edo governorship election, Frank Mba, [LIB]
DIG of Police in charge of security for the Edo governorship election, Frank Mba, [LIB]

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, in charge of security for the election, Frank Mba, gave the warning at a news conference, on Thursday in Benin.

Mba said that the individuals included those claiming to be media practitioners, election observers, vigilantes, and members of private security organisations.

He said that only accredited personnel would be allowed to participate in the election monitoring process.

The DIG said that anyone found infringing on this directive would be held accountable and arrested, if necessary.

He reassured voters in Saturday’s election of unmatched security during and after the poll, warning troublemakers to also steer clear of the exercise.

“We want to reassure the people of Edo State that we will provide a violent-free election, a level playing field for all.

“We will hold people accountable who will infringe on the law.

“We are not the ones conducting the election per se, our duty is to ensure a peaceful and violent free exercise. We will make arrest where necessary,” Mba said.



The senior police officer also prohibited the use of sirens and political party emblems, weapons like walking sticks, umbrellas and any object that could be easily converted into weapons.

Mba advised journalists to fact-check information that would be circulated during and after the exercise, to avoid the promotion of fake news capable of instigating a breakdown of law and order.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Edo election for the police provided 07025000383, as the operational number for the election, but warned the public against prank calls.

