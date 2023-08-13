Police seek stronger ties with Anambra govt for effective service delivery

Adeoye stated this when he paid a familiarisation visit to the Anambra Attorney -General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesman of the command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

The commissioner said the command sought to strengthen the working relationship in order to successfully achieve its security strategic plans for the state.

Responding, Ifemeje assured the command of the state’s willingness to partner with the police to ensure that its efforts to sustain security of lives and property were sustained.

She said that security of lives and property of people in Anambra remained a top priority of the Gov. Charles Soludo administration.

“The government is interested in ensuring high level sustenance of security in the state and will definitely back the command to achieve its goal,” she said.

In another development, the commissioner also visited the Divisional Police Offices across the state.

The visits were to ensure that the officers are in good shape.

The commissioner said he was satisfied with his findings, following the ‘on the spot’ visits to the divisional offices.