Police Recruitment Board opens portal for application Monday

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the online application portal would be open for application for six weeks, starting from October 15.

He said prospective applicants would be required to complete the online application forms and submit same within the specified period via www.apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng

According to him, applicants shall be of Nigerian origin by birth and must possess the National Identification Number (NIN), with a minimum of five credits in not more than two sittings in WAEC/NECO or its equivalent with credit passes in English and Mathematics.

He said that the applicants must be between 18 and 25 years of age for general duty and between 18 and 28 years of age for specialists.

Adejobi said that the applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit, and must not be less than 1.67m tall for males and 1.64m tall for females, with not less than 34 inches of expanded chest measurement for males.

He also said that applicants must be free from any financial embarrassment and not convicted of any criminal offence.

“The available Specialised Fields include Medical Assistant, Junior Community Health Extension Workers (JCHEW), Veterinary Assistant with relevant certificate in Animal Health/Livestock and Band Section.

“Others are Communications/Info-Tech Specialist, Drivers/Mechanic, Marine, and Plumbers. Masons, Painters, Tilers, Electricians, Welders and Carpenters,” he said.

He said that the acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, urged applicants to exercise vigilance and caution throughout the application process.