Police prevent armed thugs from invading Kano APC Chairman’s residence

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]
A statement by its spokesman, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said on Sunday in Kano that on May 31, at around 6 p.m., a distress call was received from Chiranchi junction in Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

“It was reported that the thugs, armed with dangerous weapons, were pelting people with stones and attempting to enter the APC chairman’s house."

A team led by the Divisional Police Officer, Gwale Division, responded swiftly and foiled the attempted invasion, restoring normalcy to the area.

He said that no arrest was made but investigation had revealed that the incident was a fight between two rival gangs, with the masterminds identified as Abdul’Yassar, Alias Jonny, Birbiri and Jinjiri Aljan.

“A round-the-clock patrol has been launched in the area to prevent further disturbances.

“The police are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all citizens in Kano State, and this swift and decisive action is a testament to their commitment to protecting the community,” he said.

He assured the residents that the command was on top of the security situation

"We have mapped out security measures to enable residents to move on with their legitimate activities without threats to lives and property.

”We are appealing to all law-abiding and peace-loving residents to volunteer timely and credible information on the movement of suspected characters in their midst for prompt security action,” he added.

