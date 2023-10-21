ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police kill 2 suspected Benue banks robbers, recover vehicles

News Agency Of Nigeria

Anne added that other members of the criminal gang abandoned their vehicles and ran into the bush.

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)
Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Recommended articles

SP Sewuese Anene, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Makurdi

She explained that a gang of armed robbers in a coordinated operation on Friday attacked branches of five different banks in Otukpo town.

The PPRO listed the affected banks to include, Access Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Stanbic IBTC Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that men of the command engaged the suspects in a gun battle along Otukpo-Taraku road, adding that it neutralised two of the suspects in the process.

Anne added that other members of the criminal gang abandoned their vehicles and ran into the bush.

“The Otukpo Divisional Police Officer, CSP John Adikwu and his team in the area engaged the suspected robbers in a gun duel but were unable to prevent them from attacking the banks.

“More police teams in collaboration with other security agents were later deployed to Otukpo to assist in stabilising the area and prevent these robbers from escaping.

“The robbers were later intercepted along Otukpo-Taraku road by our men and engaged them in a gun duel.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Two of the robbers died in the process, but other members of the gang abandoned their vehicles and escaped into the forest.

”We are still going after them,” she said.

Anene confirmed that the suspected criminals killed four police personnel during the robbery operation.

“Our DPO in Otukpo who sustained a gunshot injury on his stomach and three other police officers have been confirmed dead at the hospital.

”Other persons who sustained injuries during the operation were currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Investigation is still ongoing to unravel all those involved in the criminal act”, she said.

NAN reports that the suspected robbers carried out their nefarious activities in the banks for about two hours uninterrupted.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagbaja promises renewed vigour from army in combating insecurity

Lagbaja promises renewed vigour from army in combating insecurity

Out-of-school Children: EU to invest €5.4m to train teachers in Northwest

Out-of-school Children: EU to invest €5.4m to train teachers in Northwest

Ijaw elders advocate appointment of Ijaws into Tinubu’s administration

Ijaw elders advocate appointment of Ijaws into Tinubu’s administration

Gov Bago laments death of 2 people in Niger boat fire incident

Gov Bago laments death of 2 people in Niger boat fire incident

Taraba Gov lauds Tinubu’s choice of Chira as Auditor General of Federation

Taraba Gov lauds Tinubu’s choice of Chira as Auditor General of Federation

Police kill 2 suspected Benue banks robbers, recover vehicles

Police kill 2 suspected Benue banks robbers, recover vehicles

CAP Plc’s brand Dulux & Rele Art Foundation collaborate to ignite creativity in Nigeria's artistic community

CAP Plc’s brand Dulux & Rele Art Foundation collaborate to ignite creativity in Nigeria's artistic community

Obasanjo advocates single digit interest rate for agric loans

Obasanjo advocates single digit interest rate for agric loans

Abia-born Nigerian becomes Manitoba’s 1st black minister, deputy premier in Canada

Abia-born Nigerian becomes Manitoba’s 1st black minister, deputy premier in Canada

Pulse Sports

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

Guardiola betrays Haaland declares Messi for Ballon d'Or

Guardiola betrays Haaland declares Messi for Ballon d'Or

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners