Police foil kidnapping attempt, recover AK-47 rifle, motorcycles in Kaduna

In a statement released by the command's Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Kaduna, the Commissioner of Police, Audu Ali, reiterated the commitment of law enforcement to eradicate criminal activities in the state.

The incident occurred at around 0730 hours on February 15, when a group of bandits blocked the Tumburku – Galadimawa road in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

They resorted to indiscriminate shooting in an attempt to kidnap motorists passing through the area.

Prompt response from a detachment of the Operation Whirl Punch ensued, leading to a fierce gun battle with the bandits.

The operatives' superior tactics forced the bandits to retreat into the nearby bush, many of them sustaining bullet wounds.

As a result of the confrontation, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle, three AK47 magazines, five rounds of 7.62 x 39mm live ammunition, a Techno mobile phone, and two Bajaj make motorcycles from the scene.

Hassan assured the public that order has been restored in the area, with intensified patrols ongoing.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals with gunshot injuries to the nearest police station.

The Commissioner of Police commended the bravery of the Operation Whirl Punch operatives and urged them to escalate efforts in combating banditry in the state.