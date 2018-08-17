Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police deny compelling Ogundipe to implicate Saraki

Saraki Police deny compelling Ogundipe to implicate Senate President

Ogundipe was arrested on Aug.14 by the police for the alleged publication of the Inspector-General of police report on the siege of  the National Assembly by the Department of State Service.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Nigerian Police Force has secretly arraigned Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe in court. play

 Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe

(Premium Times)

The Nigeria Police Force has denied compelling Samuel Ogundipe of Premium Times online publication to implicate the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, before he could be released from custody.

Ogundipe was arrested on Aug.14 by the police for the alleged publication of the Inspector-General of police report on the siege of  the National Assembly by the Department of State Service.

The Police had said that Ogundipe was also being investigated and prosecuted under other offences which violated Official Secret Act, Cyber Crime Act, and the Penal Code Law for which he had volunteered statements.

In a statement, the Spokesman for the Police, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, on Friday in Abuja said that no investigator asked Ogundipe to implicate Saraki before he could be released.

There are video and audio records of the whole interrogation, which include the confessions of Ogundipe and his criminal roles in the commission of the crime for which he is being prosecuted,” he said.

The spokesman said that the video and audio concerning his interrogation would be tendered in evidence in court at the appropriate time.

He implored members of the public to disregard and discountenance the claim that the police asked Ogundipe to implicate Saraki before he could be released.

“It is also untrue, and a blatant misrepresentation of facts that Ogundipe was subjected to any form of brutality, psychological or real torture, while he was in the custody of the police.

“The force will not be deterred from carrying out its statutory duties in ensuring that the rule of law and its supremacy prevails in all matters,” Moshood said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 Summit Of The Alternatives How Kenyan lawyer caused an 'earthquake' in...bullet
3 Buhari PDP says President has poor understanding of current global...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Nigeria's week in pictures: Here are the events that shaped Nigeria from August 13-17, 2018
Eedris Abdulkareem Rapper slams Inspector General of Police over detained journalist
Samuel Ogundipe Premium Times journalist granted bail, released from Police detention
Samuel Ogundipe Police say Premium Times journalist stole classified documents
Samuel Ogundipe Police arraign Premium Times reporter secretly without lawyer
Samuel Ogundipe Fayose condemns arrest, detention of Premium Times reporter
Samuel Ogundipe Premium Times journalist detained over a story
Nigerian Writers Award 2015 List of 231 nominees shortlisted in 24 categories

Local

33 children with no healthcare die in two weeks in Bama Camp
IDP 33 children with no healthcare die in two weeks in Bama Camp
Nnamdi Kanu's mysterious disappearance poses troubling questions
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB women protest in Owerri, demand leader’s release
My 13-year-old daughter's beauty made me sleep with her - Dad
Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for sleeping with her
The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, with Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, today in Uyo, Akwa Ibom
Saraki Senate President visits Governor Udom Emmanuel in Uyo