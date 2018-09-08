Pulse.ng logo
Police declare reported shooting of Anambra pastor as mischief

The Anambra Command in a statement signed by DCP Chris Owolabi, wondered why the pastor refused to report the incident to the police station closest to the scene of the incident.

Police confirm 13 persons dead in Borno multiple explosions play Police declare reported shooting of Anambra pastor as mischief (Illustrative) (The nation)

The police in Anambra on Friday declared as high mischief,  the reported  shooting of David Elijah, the pastor in charge of Grace and Power Prophetic Ministry in Awka.

The command wondered why the pastor instead went to his church in Aromma, Awka, to make a public announcement of his miraculous escape.

“The attention of the Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to mischievous publications in some national dailies and the social media that one Pastor (Prophet) David Elijah of Grace and Power Prophetic Ministry, Awka was attacked by unknown gunmen in his church close to Aroma junction.

“It is indisputable that on Sept. 6th between 9am to 10am, the Pastor said that he was attacked by unknown gunmen along Enugu-Udi road in Enugu state and his vehicle was riddled with bullets, but he escaped unhurt.

“However, instead of reporting the incident at the nearest police station where the incident took place, the pastor drove to his church in Awka and attracted the attention of his congregation who were waiting for him at the church premises for a church event,” he said.

However, the command  urged members of the public to disregard the report as misleading and assured that Anambra is  safe.

“Following the incident, the commissioner of police directed the DPO ‘B’ Division to immediately proceed to the church and ascertain the true situation.

“The DPO visited the pastor at his church and even took photographs with him to clear the ambiguity.

“In view of the foregoing, the command implores members of the public to disregard such misleading reports from mischievous elements who are bent on portraying the state in bad light in order to achieve their selfish goals,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the social media buzzed  with stories of how Pastor David miraculously escaped unhurt following attack on him by unidentified gunmen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

