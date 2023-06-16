Police constable who returned missing $800 to pilgrim gets Hajj seat

CSP Gambo Isah, the Public Relations Officer, Zone 14, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Katsina.

Isah said that the the money belonged to Hajiya Hadiza Usman, an elderly person from Kusada local government area of the state.

However, the statement did not mention name of the person who gave the Hajj seat to the policeman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isah added that the person who promised to reward the officer with Hajj seat in 2023 for his honesty, had fulfilled the promise.

“As I am telling you this, Nura Mande is presently in Saudi Arabia for this Year’s Hajj.

“We thank the Almighty Allah and the good people of the state for their prayers, gifts and support to the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.