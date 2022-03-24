Ebubeagu is a security outfit set up by the state government to assist other security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the state.
Police confirm killing of Ebubeagu operative in Ebonyi
The Police Command in Ebonyi on Thursday confirmed the killing of Mr Magnus Iganda, an operative of the Ebubeagu Security Network.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the victim was killed on Wednesday in his house in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.
Police Spokesperson in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, told NAN in Abakaliki on Thursday that the command had commenced investigation into the incident.
“Yes, we are aware of the killing, the police are investigating and the perpetrators will surely be arrested,” she said.
