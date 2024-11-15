Police capture 2 suspects for murder and robbery of Enugu market chairman

It would be recalled that on September 14, at about 8:20 pm, armed criminals allegedly attacked and killed Aniagu and stole his blue-coloured Toyota Corolla car he was driving at the Topland axis on Amechi Road, within Enugu metropolis.

Addressing newsmen on the apprehension of the suspects (names withheld), on Friday in Enugu, the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said that during interrogation, both suspects confessed to being involved in the crime.

Ndukwe said they provided detailed accounts of how they attacked Aniagu, snatched his vehicle, and similarly shot another male driver severally at the same location on the night of the murder, snatching his Toyota Corolla as well. According to him, fortunately, (the male driver who is the second person attacked) is stable and undergoing treatment.

The command spokesman said that the suspects allegedly confessed to having committed several other crimes, adding that their criminal camp was in a forest at Mmaku community in Awgu Local Government of the state.

He said, “The tragic incident sent shockwaves throughout the state and beyond, and the police immediately mobilised all necessary resources to track down the perpetrators.

“In response to this heinous crime, the Commissioner of Police ordered a comprehensive investigation, mobilising both intelligence and operational assets of the Command to ensure the criminals were apprehended and brought to justice.

“You will also recall that the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, swiftly directed the state security forces to intensify efforts and ensure that all those involved in this crime were apprehended and held accountable.

“Consequently, through diligent intelligence work and coordinated efforts between police detectives of the Anti-Robbery Section (D9) and operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad, the police arrested the two male suspects involved in the crime on Novemeber 8 and Novemeber 9 respectively.”

Ndukwe said that the suspects had mentioned the names of their seven members who are now at large. He said that the suspects had been assisting the police in its investigations to apprehend those on the run, and to recover the stolen vehicles and tools used to commit the crimes.

The command’s spokesman said that one Tecno Android phone, snatched from a victim in the crimes, and objects suspected of charms were recovered from them. Ndukwe noted that the Commissioner of Police had reaffirmed the commitment of the Command to apprehend all individuals connected to the crimes.

He said, “The commissioner assures the public that the police will continue in its efforts to dismantle criminal gangs, particularly those involved in violent crimes.

“The Command will maintain its aggressive stance against criminals and to ensure the safety and security of the good people of Enugu State.