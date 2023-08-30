ADVERTISEMENT
Police criminalise use of vehicles with unauthorised tinted glass in Cross River

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that Cross River has in recent times, experienced rise in cases of kidnapping and other forms of criminality.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is stated in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo.

She attributed the reason for the action to the use of vehicles with tinted glass to perpetuate criminality in the state.

Ugbo warned that the command had resolved that any owner of vehicle found, henceforth, with tinted glass without permit would be prosecuted according to the law.

“The Nigeria Police, Cross River Command in particular, has observed with dismay the way and manner individuals without any authorisation or permission, artificially tint their vehicles, unregistered, or covered for selfish purposes.

“In view of the above, the Command wishes to advise members of the public to shun or desist from this practice as anyone caught indulging in this illegal practice will face the full wrath of the law.

“To this end, vehicle owners (private/commercial) are enjoined to produce their permit when the need arises, while artificial tinted permit users are warned to personally deface the tinted glasses for security reasons,” she stated.

