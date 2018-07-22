Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police arrest 5 PDP chieftains over killing of LG Chairman in Lagos

In Lagos Police arrest 5 PDP chieftains over killing of LG Chairman

The arrest was confirmed by the command’s spokesman, CSP Chike Oti in a statement, stressing that what was supposed to be a peaceful political meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members ended in unnecessary bloodletting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja play

Some gunmen allegedly killed seven policemen in a gun shootout.

(Nigeria Police Watch)

The Lagos State Police Command, on Sunday said it has detained five PDP chieftains in the state for interrogation over the killing of one Mr Borishade Adeniyi, Chairman , PDP Apapa Chapter.

The arrest was confirmed by the command’s spokesman, CSP Chike Oti in a statement, stressing that what was supposed to be a peaceful political meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members ended in unnecessary bloodletting.

“In a swift reaction, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal, directed the Area Commander in-charge of Area ‘J’ Elemoro, to ensure the arrests of all those involved in the crime.

“ Pursuant to the directive, five of the principal suspects were arrested; viz: Engr Kehinde Fasasi, chapter chairman, Eti-Osa LG, Mr Rotimi Kujore, PDP chapter chairman, Lagos Island LG, Alhaji Fatai Adele, PDP chapter chairman, Mushin LG, Mr Ismail Abiola, PDP chapter chairman, Amuwo Odofin LG and Dr Amos Alabi Fawole, PDP chapter chairman, Surulere LG,” he said.

Oti said that the five suspects have been transferred to SCIID, Panti, for further investigation.

He stated that the incident took place on Saturday, at about 6 p.m. during Lagos State PDP Visitation meeting at Igbosuku Village, Eti-Osa LGA, attended by Lagos State and Local Government PDP Chairmen.

The image maker noted, however, that towards the end of the meeting, fracas broke out between contending factions of the party; one faction for the State Chairman, Mr Moshood Sabadon and the other for the Eti-Osa LG Chapter Chairman, Engr Kehinde Fasasi.

Oti said during the fracas, the deceased, recognised also as the doyen of PDP LG Chapter Chairmen in Lagos State, was allegedly shot and injured on the leg.

“He was rushed to First Consultant Hospital, Obalende, Lagos, where he was treated but eventually died. Corpse of the deceased is deposited in the hospital mortuary.

“ Two other persons allegedly injured during the clash, are also receiving treatment in a hospital in Ajah,” he said

The spokesman said CP Edgal was worried about the use of firearms and the frequency of violence involving the PDP in the state, warning that no political party will be allowed to truncate the peace in the state.

“He, therefore, calls on all political parties in Lagos to disarm their members as nobody without necessary authorisation is permitted to bear firearms. He said that henceforth, political party leaders will be liable,”Oti quoted the CP as saying.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalled that on July 12, 2018, two suspected party thugs, Wale Oye, 37 and Ganiyu Ajiboluwa, 47, were arrested at Festac Extension by Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin.

They were arrested with two pump action rifles they claimed were given to them by one Mr Dipo Olorunrinu, a member of PDP in Lagos State House of Assembly, to escort him to a political rally.

He said the state lawmaker was arrested and the two suspects, are all helping the police in the investigation of the case. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
2 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet
3 Buhari President, Senate President, VP in close door meetingbullet

Related Articles

Pulse News Roundup An 'assassination' attempt, a rebranded national carrier, 2019 games and other stories of the week
Ekiti Election Fayose speaks on governorship poll
Ekiti Election Full story of the violence that made Fayose cry
Fani-Kayode Ex-minister accuses FG of plotting to implicate Atiku, Jonathan, IBB, Danjuma, others
Fayemi All you need to know about Ekiti APC shooting
Oluwarotimi Akeredolu I’m not involved in Ekiti shooting
Uche Secondus PDP Chairman says this is Buhari’s last Democracy Day as President
Benue Attacks Buhari wants Fulani herdsmen to take over our state – APC chieftain
Mimiko Police arrests Ex-Governor's former aide, blames Akeredolu

Local

A group known as the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has condemned the comment made by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami regarding the release of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dauki.
Dasuki Northern group attacks AGF, Malami over comments on former NSA
Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel is built on 12 pillars
David Oyedepo Winners’ Chapel declares 7 day fast to rescue terrorised soul of Nigeria
How FG continues to fight Niger Delta militants over control of oil
In Bayelsa NSCDC warns pipeline vandals, oil thieves to desist or face the law
NIWA to complete Lokoja, Oguta river ports in 2018 – MD
Danladi Ibrahim NIWA to complete Lokoja, Oguta river ports in 2018 – MD