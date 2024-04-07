Police arrest 3 wanted suspected armed robbers in Lagos

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that the victim, whose name was not mentioned, came to Ikorodu Police Division on Oct. 10, 2023, to report that he was robbed in the Igbolomu area of Ikorodu at gunpoint, by a gang of armed robbers.

He said the complainant reported that the suspects collected his gold chain, pendant and hand chain, which was valued at ₦3.4 million.

The spokesperson said that the suspects also robbed the complainant of his Samsung Galaxy S12 mobile phone, valued at ₦280,000, two scalers valued at ₦24,000, a power bank and a cash sum of $200 (about ₦300,000).

The image maker said that the police tracked and arrested two of the suspected armed robbers, ages 28 and 38, in the Igbolomu area of Ikorodu in March.

“Based on their confessions, at about 1am on Monday, another suspect, 32, who claimed to be a photographer/director of production of a newspaper organisation was also arrested.

“He confessed to having participated in the robbery attack on the complainant and that they sold the gold chain at the rate of ₦2.2 million and he got ₦400,000 as his share.

“The suspect also said that the gun used was presently in possession of one Alhaji, who he claimed was presently in prison custody over another offence,” he said.

