Police arrest 16 suspects for alleged robbery, kidnapping in Kano

The State Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel disclosed this while parading the suspects, on Thursday in Kano.

He said that operatives of the command arrested 11 suspected armed robbers, who specialised in cross-border stolen vehicle trafficking, adding that the police succeeded in dismantling the syndicate.

“We have arrested 11 suspects with the recovery of two Revolver pistols and five stolen vehicles,” he said.

Gumel said preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate network has been in existence for more than 10 years.

The police, he said, also busted many kidnapping networks on the eve of Christmas and New Year.

“We had apprehended a five-man kidnapper gang that has been terrorising residents of Rogo Local Government Area and rescued two victims,” he said.

According to Gumel, the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigations.