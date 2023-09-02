Police arrest 10 suspects with fake currency in Katsina
NAN reports that the police also announced the arrest of four suspected kidnappers and their informer.
Recommended articles
The command Spokesperson, ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq said this in Katsina on Friday.
According to him, the suspects were arrested by detectives on Aug. 28, at Bakin Kasuwa quarters in Kankia, following credible intelligence report.
Abubakar-Sadiq added that during investigation, the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime, adding that they would soon be taken to court.
One of the suspects, Bello Abubakar, 58, said he bought mercury from Kebbi at ₦300,000 with which they mint the fake currency.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police also announced the arrest of four suspected kidnappers and their informer.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng