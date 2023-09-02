ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 10 suspects with fake currency in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the police also announced the arrest of four suspected kidnappers and their informer.

Police arrest 10 suspects with fake currency in Katsina
Police arrest 10 suspects with fake currency in Katsina

Recommended articles

The command Spokesperson, ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq said this in Katsina on Friday.

According to him, the suspects were arrested by detectives on Aug. 28, at Bakin Kasuwa quarters in Kankia, following credible intelligence report.

Abubakar-Sadiq added that during investigation, the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime, adding that they would soon be taken to court.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the suspects, Bello Abubakar, 58, said he bought mercury from Kebbi at ₦300,000 with which they mint the fake currency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police also announced the arrest of four suspected kidnappers and their informer.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm very happy with what happened in Gabon, Fayose reacts to coup

I'm very happy with what happened in Gabon, Fayose reacts to coup

Lagos lawmaker distributes back-to-school bags to 350 students

Lagos lawmaker distributes back-to-school bags to 350 students

Sokoto govt approves ₦20.3bn for palliative, others

Sokoto govt approves ₦20.3bn for palliative, others

Police arrest 10 suspects with fake currency in Katsina

Police arrest 10 suspects with fake currency in Katsina

Tinubu fires NASENI CEO, chooses 32-year-old Halillu as replacement

Tinubu fires NASENI CEO, chooses 32-year-old Halillu as replacement

Without France's support, there’d be no Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger - Macron

Without France's support, there’d be no Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger - Macron

Corps members are Nigeria’s source of pride – NYSC director

Corps members are Nigeria’s source of pride – NYSC director

PDP will bounce back to give Nigerians good governance - Atiku

PDP will bounce back to give Nigerians good governance - Atiku

ICPC probes bribery allegation against Reps Committee on job racketeering

ICPC probes bribery allegation against Reps Committee on job racketeering

Pulse Sports

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency