Police arrest 10 suspects with fake currency in Katsina

The command Spokesperson, ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq said this in Katsina on Friday.

According to him, the suspects were arrested by detectives on Aug. 28, at Bakin Kasuwa quarters in Kankia, following credible intelligence report.

Abubakar-Sadiq added that during investigation, the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime, adding that they would soon be taken to court.

One of the suspects, Bello Abubakar, 58, said he bought mercury from Kebbi at ₦300,000 with which they mint the fake currency.