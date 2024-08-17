Plateau govt to shut down schools involved in examination malpractices

The Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mohammed Nyalun, made the disclosure on Saturday in Jos at the Speech and Prize/Graduation of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Staff School, Jos.

Nyalun, who was represented by Dalyop Pam, Jos South Area Education Directorate, said that examination malpractices were responsible for the fallen standard of education and would not be tolerated.

The commissioner said that such schools were cheating the ones doing the right thing while ruining the lives of children.

“If you are a parent, don’t encourage your children to participate in examination malpractice because they will not defend that result.

“ITF Staff School is one of the best in the state for educating and moulding the character of the young ones.

“A school involved in examination malpractice will be closed down,” he said.

Yahaya Musa, Chairman, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), ITF Staff School Jos, expressed gratitude to the visionary management team for their relentless dedication and unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional educational environment.

Musa said that their consistent endeavours in creating a nurturing and progressive institution have shaped the lives of countless students, empowering them to reach greater heights and become responsible citizens of tomorrow.

“To our esteemed teachers, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your tireless efforts, passion, and dedication in imparting knowledge and shaping the minds of our future leaders.

“You are the guiding lights who inspire our students to develop their intellects, explore their talents, and strive for excellence in all their endeavours.

“Your selfless commitment to their growth and well-being is truly commendable.

“As a united community’ of parents, teachers, and students, we firmly believe that education is not merely about acquiring knowledge but also about nurturing values, fostering creativity, and cultivating strong character traits,” he added.

The school head boy, Master Joshua Adam, thanked the school for moulding their character and releasing them for higher educational pursuits.

Adam thanked ITF management for the concerted efforts to make the school one of the best in the country and beyond.

Miss Rahama Musa, the school head girl, said that the knowledge and experience they acquire from ITF Staff School will last them a lifetime.