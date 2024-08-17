ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Plateau govt to shut down schools involved in examination malpractices

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said that such schools were cheating the ones doing the right thing while ruining the lives of children.

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]
Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mohammed Nyalun, made the disclosure on Saturday in Jos at the Speech and Prize/Graduation of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Staff School, Jos.

Nyalun, who was represented by Dalyop Pam, Jos South Area Education Directorate, said that examination malpractices were responsible for the fallen standard of education and would not be tolerated.

The commissioner said that such schools were cheating the ones doing the right thing while ruining the lives of children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you are a parent, don’t encourage your children to participate in examination malpractice because they will not defend that result.

“ITF Staff School is one of the best in the state for educating and moulding the character of the young ones.

“A school involved in examination malpractice will be closed down,” he said.

Yahaya Musa, Chairman, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), ITF Staff School Jos, expressed gratitude to the visionary management team for their relentless dedication and unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional educational environment.

Musa said that their consistent endeavours in creating a nurturing and progressive institution have shaped the lives of countless students, empowering them to reach greater heights and become responsible citizens of tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To our esteemed teachers, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your tireless efforts, passion, and dedication in imparting knowledge and shaping the minds of our future leaders.

“You are the guiding lights who inspire our students to develop their intellects, explore their talents, and strive for excellence in all their endeavours.

“Your selfless commitment to their growth and well-being is truly commendable.

“As a united community’ of parents, teachers, and students, we firmly believe that education is not merely about acquiring knowledge but also about nurturing values, fostering creativity, and cultivating strong character traits,” he added.

The school head boy, Master Joshua Adam, thanked the school for moulding their character and releasing them for higher educational pursuits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam thanked ITF management for the concerted efforts to make the school one of the best in the country and beyond.

Miss Rahama Musa, the school head girl, said that the knowledge and experience they acquire from ITF Staff School will last them a lifetime.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those events featured the launch of the school magazine and the presentation of awards for their outstanding performances.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FIRS gets NASS support to regulate crypto, reenact new tax laws

FIRS gets NASS support to regulate crypto, reenact new tax laws

Plateau govt to shut down schools involved in examination malpractices

Plateau govt to shut down schools involved in examination malpractices

Tinubu's palliatives turning Nigerians into beggars - Afe Babalola

Tinubu's palliatives turning Nigerians into beggars - Afe Babalola

Navigating Qatar Visa Challenges: Securing your A1 visa

Navigating Qatar Visa Challenges: Securing your A1 visa

Abuja doctors hit streets, demand release of colleague kidnapped in Dec 2023

Abuja doctors hit streets, demand release of colleague kidnapped in Dec 2023

How UNICAL VC, Obi exposed 54 fake graduates mobilised for NYSC

How UNICAL VC, Obi exposed 54 fake graduates mobilised for NYSC

Low voter turnout mars Bauchi LG poll

Low voter turnout mars Bauchi LG poll

Concerned Nigerians urge FG to investigate foreign interference in protest

Concerned Nigerians urge FG to investigate foreign interference in protest

FG launches agric empowerment project targeted at 360 IDPs in Plateau

FG launches agric empowerment project targeted at 360 IDPs in Plateau

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu. [Facebook]

Japan invests $500m to boost power supply along Lagos–Ogun industrial corridor

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

6-year single-term presidency not solution to Nigeria's problems - Obasanjo

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel

Tinubu determined to address youths’ problems – Shettima

Senator Barau Jibrin ( Guardian)

NASS commits to creating conducive environment for youths to stop japa