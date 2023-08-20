ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Petrol subsidy removal meant for development – APC National Secretary

News Agency Of Nigeria

Basiru also urged party members in the state to continue to work for the progress of APC.

Senator Ajibola Basiru. [Twitter: @DrSRJ]
Senator Ajibola Basiru. [Twitter: @DrSRJ]

Recommended articles

Basiru said this at a reception organised in his honour by members of the party on Saturday in Osogbo.

He said that in the last two months when the subsidy had been removed, government had been able to save about N2 trillion.

The APC national secretary said that Nigerians must be ready to support the Federal Government to take the country to a higher level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basiru also urged party members in the state to continue to work for the progress of APC.

He said those who worked against the party in the last general elections are now ripping the consequences.

“I want to thank all our supporters for standing with the party in the last general elections.

“APC garnered more than 113,000 votes in Osun Central Senatorial District in the last election.

“President Bola Tinubu won in Osun Central Senatorial district in spite of all the intimidation and harassment by the thugs,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Mr Ade Adetimeyin, the Chairman of Ondo State APC, appealed to members of the party in the state to be united and always work for its progress.

Adetimeyin, who spoke on behalf of South-West APC Chairmen, said Basiru has the pedigree to lead the party.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Petrol subsidy removal meant for development – APC National Secretary

Petrol subsidy removal meant for development – APC National Secretary

We don't want war with ECOWAS but..., Niger coup leader

We don't want war with ECOWAS but..., Niger coup leader

PRP cautions Tinubu, ECOWAS against military action in Niger

PRP cautions Tinubu, ECOWAS against military action in Niger

Ibadan taught me to turn everything into opportunity – Shettima

Ibadan taught me to turn everything into opportunity – Shettima

Naira Marley not our ambassador for anti-drug abuse campaign - NDLEA

Naira Marley not our ambassador for anti-drug abuse campaign - NDLEA

NBA files petition against lawyer for smoking marijuana, posting nudes

NBA files petition against lawyer for smoking marijuana, posting nudes

Wike, other ministers-designate begin documentation ahead Monday's swearing-in

Wike, other ministers-designate begin documentation ahead Monday's swearing-in

Buhari sad over killing of 'brave' soldiers, helicopter crash in Niger

Buhari sad over killing of 'brave' soldiers, helicopter crash in Niger

NGO trains Lagos secondary schools girls on Artificial Intelligence

NGO trains Lagos secondary schools girls on Artificial Intelligence

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries