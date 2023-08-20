Petrol subsidy removal meant for development – APC National Secretary

Basiru said this at a reception organised in his honour by members of the party on Saturday in Osogbo.

He said that in the last two months when the subsidy had been removed, government had been able to save about N2 trillion.

The APC national secretary said that Nigerians must be ready to support the Federal Government to take the country to a higher level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basiru also urged party members in the state to continue to work for the progress of APC.

He said those who worked against the party in the last general elections are now ripping the consequences.

“I want to thank all our supporters for standing with the party in the last general elections.

“APC garnered more than 113,000 votes in Osun Central Senatorial District in the last election.

“President Bola Tinubu won in Osun Central Senatorial district in spite of all the intimidation and harassment by the thugs,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Mr Ade Adetimeyin, the Chairman of Ondo State APC, appealed to members of the party in the state to be united and always work for its progress.