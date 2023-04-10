Peter Obi begs Obidients to be peaceful and respectful in their actions

The supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Obidients have been at loggerheads lately over the 2023 general election won by the APC candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Since the end of the election, the two groups have been bickering and attacking each other on Twitter.

The endless attacks and counter-attacks between the two groups have become daily trending topics on the social media platform with non-partisan Nigerians watching Obi and Tinubu supporters denigrating their principals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Addressing his supporters in a series of tweets on Monday, April 10, 2023, the LP candidate celebrated his followers who according to him have suffered physical attacks because of their fights for a new Nigeria.

He urged them to see the “attacks as sacrifices we are all required to make to create a New Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, love, and prosperity shall reign.”

He tweeted, “My Dear Obidients, a very happy Holy Month of Easter and Ramadan to you all. As we celebrate Easter and look forward to a joyous Eid El Fitr, we pray for God Almighty’s guidance, protection, and blessings as we face and pass through a litany of challenges in our dear country.

“Nigeria- flawed electoral process, insecurity, weak institutions, multidimensional poverty, unemployment, inflation, lack of justice, fairness, equity, opportunities and many more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In reflecting on these challenges and looking forward to a New Nigeria that is POssible, Datti and I are painfully mindful that for the mere reason of being Obidient, most of you have suffered vituperation, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, hateful trolls, indignities, and vexatious fighting words, even from some of those we long regarded as civic leaders and conscience of our nation.

“Please bear such attacks as sacrifices we are all required to make to create a New Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, love, and prosperity shall reign, but be assured that Datti and I are with you and that the ongoing unfortunate orchestrated efforts to de-market and delegitimize the Obidient Movement will fail.

The former governor of Anambra State while urging his followers to maintain peace and avoid being dragged into conflicts also implored them to be respectful in their actions.

“Do not relent, and do not be lured into unnecessary conflicts. Be assured that in the fullness of time, our mission to rescue Nigeria from those engaged in State Capture will come to fruition. We are also using all lawful and peaceful means allowed under our laws and constitution to reclaim our mandate to create a New Nigeria that is Possible.”

“Therefore, in all your actions and inaction, I continue to implore you to be law-abiding, respectful, and peaceful. In all you do, always remember those immortal words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr that “The true measure of a man is not how he behaves in moments of comfort and convenience but how he stands at times of controversy and challenges. A New Nigeria is Indeed Possible,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT