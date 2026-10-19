32-year-old Nollywood actress and former beauty queen dies after battling kidney infection

Nollywood actress and former Beauty Queen South South 2020, Tenia Abraham Omenogor, has died at 32 after a kidney infection and was buried in Abuja.

Tenia Abraham Omenogor died on October 13, 2026, aged 32.

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Her family attributed her death to a kidney infection.

The actress was buried in Abuja on October 17.

She held the Beauty Queen South South 2020 title.

Nollywood actress and former beauty queen, Tenia Abraham Omenogor, has died at the age of 32 after battling a kidney infection.

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Abraham died on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, and was buried at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja on Saturday, October 17.

Her family announced her death on October 15 through her social media account, describing her as “a vibrant talent, a loving daughter, sister and friend”.

“With heavy hearts and deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved Nollywood actress, a vibrant talent, a loving daughter, sister and friend,” the family said in the announcement.

The obituary identified her as Tenia Abraham Omenogor and stated that she died after suffering from a kidney infection. It listed her years of birth and death as 1993 and 2026.

Beyond acting, Abraham was involved in beauty pageants and held the title of Beauty Queen South South 2020, an achievement that formed part of her public profile in Nigeria’s entertainment and pageantry circles.

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Her career brought together acting and pageantry, although publicly available reports about her death have not provided a detailed list of the films she appeared in or the roles she played.

Nollywood actress and former beauty queen, Tenia Abraham Omenogor

According to the burial announcement, family members, friends and well-wishers were asked to gather at the mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre in Jabi, Abuja, at 9 a.m. on Saturday before the burial scheduled for 10 a.m. She was subsequently laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery.

In their tribute, her family described Abraham as a gifted talent whose life had ended too soon.

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“She lived with passion, touched many lives with her talent and left behind a legacy that will never be forgotten,” the obituary read.

A social media post Abraham shared in August has also resurfaced following news of her death. In the post, she reflected on mortality and encouraged her followers to prioritise love.

“One day we will leave this world. Let’s love lead,” she wrote.

The message has drawn renewed attention since her passing, with followers reflecting on its meaning in light of her death.