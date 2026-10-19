Hunters kill 2 suspected bandits who came to collect ₦10m ransom, but police and the army disagree on what happened.

Hunters kill 2 suspected bandits who came to collect ₦10m ransom, but police and the army disagree on what happened.

Hunters kill 2 suspected kidnappers who came to collect ₦10m ransom, but police and the army disagree on what happened

Two suspected kidnappers were killed in Kano and ₦10m was recovered, but police and the army disagree on when the victim was abducted and how he was rescued.

SUMMARY

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Hunters and security personnel were linked to an operation in which two suspected kidnappers were killed, and ₦10 million was recovered in Kano.

Police and Army accounts differ on the victim's abduction date and how he regained his freedom.

A similar dispute arose in 2025 when the Army challenged the police account of an Israeli national's rescue in Taraba.

Two suspected kidnappers have been killed in Kano State after a ₦10 million ransom was paid for a kidnapped man, but the police and Nigerian Army have given conflicting accounts of when he was abducted and how he regained his freedom.

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The incident occurred in Falgore Forest, Doguwa Local Government Area, and involved 45-year-old Kabiru Aliyu. Both agencies confirmed that two suspects were killed and the ransom recovered, but their accounts differ on the circumstances of the operation.

According to the Kano State Police Command, as reported by Vanguard , Aliyu was abducted on September 11, 2026. The police said three suspected bandits emerged from the forest around midnight on October 17 to collect the ransom.

After collecting the money, the suspects released Aliyu unharmed before local hunters, known as Yan Bula, ambushed them as they returned to their hideout. Two were killed, while the third escaped with injuries, the police said. One of the deceased suspects was identified as Dogo Isah, a commercial motorcycle rider from Kaduna State.

However, the Army gave a different account in a statement reported by Punch . It said Aliyu was abducted on October 11 at Fanyabo Village while returning from Yandoka Market in Kaduna State.

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According to the Army, troops of 3 Brigade, operating under Operation MESA, worked with the police, Department of State Services (DSS) personnel and local hunters to ambush the suspected kidnappers and rescue Aliyu.

The Army said other gang members fled into the forest and that a subsequent search recovered the ₦10 million, which was returned to the victim and his family.

Not the first disagreement over a rescue

The conflicting accounts echo a similar disagreement between the police and the army over the April 2025 rescue of Israeli national Gil Itamar, who was abducted in Taraba State.

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The Taraba State Police Command said Itamar was kidnapped while travelling under military escort and that a joint security operation rescued him after a gunfight.

The Army disputed both claims , saying he had been travelling alone and was found after intelligence-led efforts involving local community leaders, without any shots being fired.