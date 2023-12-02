ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP reacts to Appeal Court's decision on Governor Otti's election

Ima Elijah

Amah urged party supporters to remain calm as the party carefully reviews the judgement.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti. [Twitter:Imran]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti. [Twitter:Imran]

Recommended articles

In a statement issued on Saturday, December 02, 2023, the party's acting State Publicity Secretary, Abraham Amah, assured PDP supporters that the party is actively exploring available options in the wake of the court's decision.

Governor Alex Otti's victory in the March 18, 2023, governorship election had been contested by the PDP, alleging irregularities such as result manipulation during the polls. The party had taken the matter to the Appeal Court, seeking redress for what they claimed were electoral discrepancies.

However, the Appeal Court, in a unanimous decision on Saturday, upheld Governor Otti's victory, dismissing the petitions brought forth by both the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC). The court described the appellants' claims as "a comedy skit brought to a democratic setting" and concluded that their petitions lacked merit.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the court's decision, Amah urged party supporters to remain calm as the party carefully reviews the judgement. Amah noted the PDP's commitment to ensuring that the voices of the people of Abia State are heard and that their votes are duly acknowledged.

"We have a duty to the people of Abia State to ensure that their votes are counted and that their voices are heard," stated Amah, highlighting the party's dedication to upholding the democratic principles that underpin the electoral process.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP reacts to Appeal Court's decision on Governor Otti's election

PDP reacts to Appeal Court's decision on Governor Otti's election

Court of Appeal upholds Alex Otti's election victory, dismisses PDP, APC appeals

Court of Appeal upholds Alex Otti's election victory, dismisses PDP, APC appeals

MURIC urges President Tinubu to reject proposed LGBT accord

MURIC urges President Tinubu to reject proposed LGBT accord

APC aims for victory in Edo 2024 elections – Senate President Akpabio

APC aims for victory in Edo 2024 elections – Senate President Akpabio

NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin

NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin

FCTA committed to support, nurture talent for sustainable economic growth - Wike

FCTA committed to support, nurture talent for sustainable economic growth - Wike

FG promotes 32,361 personnel across Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire, & Correctional Services

FG promotes 32,361 personnel across Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire, & Correctional Services

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining 4 abducted FUDMA students - Police

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining 4 abducted FUDMA students - Police

Usage of obsolete equipment by FRCN, NTA is unacceptable - Minister Idris

Usage of obsolete equipment by FRCN, NTA is unacceptable - Minister Idris

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MNJTF neutralises 4 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno [NAN]

MNJTF neutralises 4 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo]

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary

Tribunal orders INEC to provide materials in Kogi guber poll within 48 hours

Tribunal orders INEC to provide materials in Kogi guber poll within 48 hours

Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye. [Voice of Nigeria]

FG says Nigeria records 27,698 cases of SGBV in 6 states