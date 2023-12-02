PDP reacts to Appeal Court's decision on Governor Otti's election

In a statement issued on Saturday, December 02, 2023, the party's acting State Publicity Secretary, Abraham Amah, assured PDP supporters that the party is actively exploring available options in the wake of the court's decision.

Governor Alex Otti's victory in the March 18, 2023, governorship election had been contested by the PDP, alleging irregularities such as result manipulation during the polls. The party had taken the matter to the Appeal Court, seeking redress for what they claimed were electoral discrepancies.

However, the Appeal Court, in a unanimous decision on Saturday, upheld Governor Otti's victory, dismissing the petitions brought forth by both the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC). The court described the appellants' claims as "a comedy skit brought to a democratic setting" and concluded that their petitions lacked merit.

In response to the court's decision, Amah urged party supporters to remain calm as the party carefully reviews the judgement. Amah noted the PDP's commitment to ensuring that the voices of the people of Abia State are heard and that their votes are duly acknowledged.