Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

PDP faults claims made by Buhari during his Independence Day speech

Independence Day PDP faults claims made by Buhari during his speech

The PDP described the speech as a litany of false claims, empty assertions and bogus promises.

  • Published:
PDP faults claims made by Buhari during his Independence Day speech play

President Buhari

(AFP/File)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted claims made by President Buhari during his Independence Day speech.

According to Punch, the PDP described the speech as a litany of false claims, empty assertions and bogus promises.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesman of the PDP said this in a statement which he issued to newsmen in Abuja.

He said “Perhaps Mr. President needs to be reminded that his new Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed had, last month, alerted that the nation was facing serious revenue challenges under him, while the Central Bank of Nigeria expressed fears that our country is sliding further into recession due to his poor implementation of the 2018 budget.

“In his false economic assertions, President Buhari deliberately failed to mention that his administration has returned our beloved country to a debtor nation by accumulating over N22.4 trillion debt through which he had mortgaged the future of our country.

ALSO READ: Nigerians react to President Buhari's Independence Day speech

“What the Buhari Presidency should note is that Nigerians are no longer swayed by the false performance claims of his administration. They have the facts and nobody can beguile them as was the case in 2015.”

President Buhari also called on Nigerians to be mindful of how they use social media.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ambode’s Press Conference Nigerians on social media react as Gov fails...bullet
2 In Rivers Double explosions rock Port Harcourtbullet
3 Independence Day 58 years after, has the Nigerian experiment worked?bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President meets Pastor Kumuyi in Aso-Rock
Independence Day Aisha Buhari prays for peace, unity as Nigeria marks 58 years of nationhood
Tope Fasua Businessman wins ANRP's presidential ticket to contest in 2019
2019 Elections Oby Ezekwesili, Pastor Bakare to contest against Buhari for presidency
Lagos Governorship Primaries Buhari summons Ambode, Tinubu over rift
Lagos Governorship Primary Buhari begs Tinubu, Akande to save Ambode
Independence Day Nigerians react to President Buhari’s speech

Local

Nigerians react to President Buhari’s Independence Day speech
Independence Day Nigerians react to President Buhari’s speech
President meets Pastor Kumuyi in Aso-Rock
Buhari President meets Pastor Kumuyi in Aso-Rock
Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis, explained
Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at war with the central government, explained
Pastor explains why God is punishing Ambode and his wife
Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wife
X
Advertisement