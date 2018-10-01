PDP faults claims made by Buhari during his Independence Day speech

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted claims made by President Buhari during his Independence Day speech.

According to Punch, the PDP described the speech as a litany of false claims, empty assertions and bogus promises.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesman of the PDP said this in a statement which he issued to newsmen in Abuja.

He said “Perhaps Mr. President needs to be reminded that his new Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed had, last month, alerted that the nation was facing serious revenue challenges under him, while the Central Bank of Nigeria expressed fears that our country is sliding further into recession due to his poor implementation of the 2018 budget.

“In his false economic assertions, President Buhari deliberately failed to mention that his administration has returned our beloved country to a debtor nation by accumulating over N22.4 trillion debt through which he had mortgaged the future of our country.

“What the Buhari Presidency should note is that Nigerians are no longer swayed by the false performance claims of his administration. They have the facts and nobody can beguile them as was the case in 2015.”

President Buhari also called on Nigerians to be mindful of how they use social media.