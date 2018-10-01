Pulse.ng logo
Nigerians react to President Buhari’s Independence Day speech

  • Published:
Nigerians react to President Buhari’s Independence Day speech play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

President Buhari, on Monday, October 1, 2018, delivered the Independence Day speech.

Buhari touched on important national issues like the Boko Haram menace, killings by herdsmen and anti-corruption war among many others.

In his speech, the President promised Nigerians that his government is committed towards preventing Boko Haram from fulfilling its goal to capture territories and destroy democracy.

Buhari also said that the herdsmen-farmers clashes will be resolved, adding that some selfish Nigerians are exploiting the situation.

The President also praised the youths of Nigeria and the roles they have played in nation building.

Speaking further, he called on Nigerians to be mindful of how they use social media, adding that some people use the medium to provoke tension.

Here are some social media reactions on the President’s Independence Day Speech:

 

 

ALSO READ: Read Buhari's full speech on Nigeria's 58th anniversary

 

 

President Buhari also said that there has been a steady improvement in the security situation in the North East.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

