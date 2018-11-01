Pulse.ng logo
PDP condemns invasion of its Ekiti secretariat by hoodlums

The party made the condemnation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the invasion of its Ekiti State chapter secretariat by hoodlums.

The party made the condemnation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan called on the police to assist the party in fishing out and arresting the hoodlums that invaded the secretariat as well as secure the premises against further invasion.

He said that the party would investigate the invasion with a view to exposing and  sanctioning anyone found to be involved directly or indirectly in the disruption of the smooth running of its activities in Ekiti.

The National Working Committee of the party reiterates its confidence in the Chief Gboyega Oguntuase-led Exco in our Ekiti State chapter and our members in the state must avoid anyone fanning embers of discord in our fold,’’ he said.

