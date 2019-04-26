The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom, saying he has embarked on “voyage unknown”.

Speaking during a media briefing on the state of the nation on Friday, April 26, 2019, Secondus said it is condemnable that the president left the country without informing the National Assembly and also didn’t hand over power to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

The Chairman of the opposition party also alleged that bandits have taken over eight local government areas in the president’s home state, adding that insecurity has risen to a level where people question if there is still a government in Nigeria.

President Buhari’s 10-day private visit starting to the United Kingdom started on Thursday, April 25, 2019, and he’s expected to return on May 5.