PDP chairman says Buhari, APC want to destroy democracy

PDP chairman says Buhari, APC want to destroy democracy

Secondus said this while reacting to the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

PDP chairman, Secondus says Buhari, APC want to destroy democracy play

Prince Uche Secondus was elected chairman of the PDP in December of 2017

(Concise News)

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has accused President Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to destroy Nigeria’s hard earned democracy.

Secondus said this while reacting to the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

The PDP chairman also called on the UK government to deport the President.

Daily Post reports that he said “The siege in National Assembly leaves no one doubt that President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling APC are out to destroy this hard earned democracy all because they can no longer fit into it.”

 “When an executive arm in a democratic setting muscles up other arms of government, the correct name for such administration is autocracy and dictatorship.

“Nigerians and international community have continuously watched this administration, harass and intimidate the legislature and Judiciary as well as others in opposition in their bid to create a dictatorial regime.

“All over the World, the parliament is the bastion of democracy and rule of law anybody not willing to alien himself to them is trying to create anarchy in the land.”

Buhari should resign

The PDP chairman also called on the President to resign, adding that no amount of intimidation will stop the opposition.

Secondus said “No amount of intimidation and harassment will deter lovers of democracy from pushing for the extinction of this wicked regime.

 “Nigerians passed through this route before in their struggle to restore democracy in this country and the will of the people and that of the almighty prevailed and this time cannot be an exception.

“We are aware that when a regime exhausts idea of what to do and loses the legitimacy that brought it to power, it could be dangerous like a bull in China shop but truth is that Nigeria will survive this regime and laugh last.”

The PDP chairman also praised the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo for sacking the DSS DG, Lawal Daura.

The Presidency has also confirmed the appointment of Mathew Seiyefa as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

