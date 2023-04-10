Pastor Arayomi, wife flee Nigeria after DSS probe

It would be recalled that on Friday, April 7, 2023, some DSS operatives intercepted the couple as they were disembarking from their 9 am Ibom Air flight from Lagos to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and arrested them.

Before they got arrested, the cleric and his wife were expected to minister at the RIG Abuja branch.

Narrating his ordeal with DSS, Arayomi said the secret police took their personal information without informing them of the reason for their arrest.

Arayomi, a UK citizen, said they were released after hours of questioning, adding that he will not “divulge the particulars of the investigation at this point as we are still awaiting the safe release of my aide”.

“Our pictures were taken, fingerprints and data collected and we were locked inside a room with no real knowledge as to the grounds for our arrest,” the cleric said.

“After a lengthy interrogation, it appears the media and social media pressure forced DSS to release my wife and I.

“My aide still remains under DSS custody and thus far, DSS has been elusive as to his exact whereabouts.”

Arayomi announced that he has made the decision to “leave Nigeria abruptly” with his family, consisting of his children and wife due to concern over their wellbeing.

“This decision did not come lightly but with considerable prayer and counsel from our board, trustees, colleagues in the ministry and respective families,” the cleric said.

“I can confirm that we are safe and will continue to work and pray for a new Nigeria.

“We remain resolute that we will return to the nation that we have grown to call our home but for now we will continue to press, pray and give God no rest until Nigeria becomes a praise in the earth.