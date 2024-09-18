ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

Segun Adeyemi

The incident left Pastor Adeboye financially strained, but grateful it wasn't worse.

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook]
RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The clergyman recounted how his enthusiasm for the military led him to fall victim to a scam, illustrating the importance of heeding divine guidance.

Adeboye's tale began with a man who posed as a representative of a paramilitary group.

The fraudster approached Adeboye with an enticing offer to become their spiritual leader. Blinded by his passion for the military, Adeboye agreed to the role without the usual divine consultation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his usual practice of seeking God's guidance before embarking on new ventures, Adeboye admitted that his desire clouded his judgment.

The imposter requested financial support, which Adeboye provided, only to discover that he had been duped.

READ ALSO: Corruption: My 'daughter' asked to inflate ₦3m road contract to ₦33m - Adeboye

"Years ago, I was duped by a man who promised to make me a commandant of a paramilitary group.

"This man had been contacting me through my secretary for a while, and one day I agreed to meet him. He claimed a Boy Scouts-like group had evolved into a new agency and needed spiritual leadership," Adeboye recounted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reflected on the experience and shared, "I lost money in that experience, but it could have been much worse. God knew my heart's desire, and He had already planned for Redemption City to have its own corps of chaplains and a local police post. I thought I could bring my desire to pass on my own, but I was wrong."

Adeboye's message to his followers was clear: Trust in God's timing and avoid the temptation to rush ahead of divine plans.

"It's not wrong to desire wealth or success, but let it come in God's time. Don't try to run ahead of Him," he advised, emphasising that divine understanding surpasses human ambition.

His story reminds us to balance personal desires with spiritual discernment, ensuring that ambitions align with God's greater plan.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT primary school teachers embark on indefinite strike

FCT primary school teachers embark on indefinite strike

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

You'd endorse hunger, misery if you vote for APC - Atiku warns Edo voters

You'd endorse hunger, misery if you vote for APC - Atiku warns Edo voters

Yahaya Bello honours EFCC invite amid corruption charges

Yahaya Bello honours EFCC invite amid corruption charges

VP Shettima bags ACMAN Fellowship for leadership in National Economic Council

VP Shettima bags ACMAN Fellowship for leadership in National Economic Council

Rivers Police capture fraudster specialising in fake job ads to scam seekers

Rivers Police capture fraudster specialising in fake job ads to scam seekers

108 senators donate ₦74 million to support Maiduguri flood victims

108 senators donate ₦74 million to support Maiduguri flood victims

Ex-military governor donates ₦120m worth of fertiliser to Borno after massive flood

Ex-military governor donates ₦120m worth of fertiliser to Borno after massive flood

Pressure on Tinubu as Abdulsalami demands action as hardship worsens

Pressure on Tinubu as Abdulsalami demands action as hardship worsens

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes

Governor Eno Umo [Daily Post Nigeria]

Eno praises youths for avoiding #Endbadgovernance protest, unveils empowerment plans