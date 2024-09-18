How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

The clergyman recounted how his enthusiasm for the military led him to fall victim to a scam, illustrating the importance of heeding divine guidance.

Adeboye's tale began with a man who posed as a representative of a paramilitary group.

The fraudster approached Adeboye with an enticing offer to become their spiritual leader. Blinded by his passion for the military, Adeboye agreed to the role without the usual divine consultation.

Despite his usual practice of seeking God's guidance before embarking on new ventures, Adeboye admitted that his desire clouded his judgment.

The imposter requested financial support, which Adeboye provided, only to discover that he had been duped.

"Years ago, I was duped by a man who promised to make me a commandant of a paramilitary group.

"This man had been contacting me through my secretary for a while, and one day I agreed to meet him. He claimed a Boy Scouts-like group had evolved into a new agency and needed spiritual leadership," Adeboye recounted.

Adeboye's message to believers

He reflected on the experience and shared, "I lost money in that experience, but it could have been much worse. God knew my heart's desire, and He had already planned for Redemption City to have its own corps of chaplains and a local police post. I thought I could bring my desire to pass on my own, but I was wrong."

Adeboye's message to his followers was clear: Trust in God's timing and avoid the temptation to rush ahead of divine plans.

"It's not wrong to desire wealth or success, but let it come in God's time. Don't try to run ahead of Him," he advised, emphasising that divine understanding surpasses human ambition.