Corruption: My 'daughter' asked to inflate ₦3m road contract to ₦33m - Adeboye

The Daddy G.O., as fondly called by RCCG members, disclosed this during a sermon at the Holy Communion service on day six of the church's annual convention with the focus on ‘Heaven.’

The revered cleric noted that corruption has become prevalent in society because the majority of Christians who are supposed to be peculiar people and make a difference have compromised.

He cautioned the Christian faithful to shun a lifestyle of double standards and uphold the standards set by the Almighty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We talk about corruption in Nigeria. Why do you think corruption has become so deep? it is because we Christians, who are supposed to be peculiar people, are not making any difference. It’s so difficult to even know who is who.

“You must be as pure as light, people must be able to see you at a distance and know that this is a candidate for heaven. In your behaviour, character, you must be different. If you want to compromise because of promotion, let them take their promotion because you are a peculiar people.

“The world will hate you because of your standard because your standard is that of God,” Adeboye said.

Pulse Nigeria

Adeboye narrates how 'daughter' rejected corruption

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Overseer narrated how his spiritual daughter was given a road contract in a particular state in Nigeria and was asked to inflate the sum.

He said the lady was asked to jack up the cost of the project from 3 million naira which she wrote in her proposal to 33 million naira.

However, the lady turned down the request and decided to walk away from the offer without compromising her faith

“One of my daughters got a contract to tar a road in one of the states in Nigeria. She gave a proposal of N3 million, but they asked her to put N33 million. She was surprised, turned down the offer and said I am a child of God, how will I spend the money? They looked at her as if she was somebody who dropped from the sky,” he said.

The cleric also narrated another similar experience, where “Another child of mine told another story. She applied for a contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They gave her to go and tar a road. She got to the road and found that the road was already tarred. She came back and told them there must have been a mistake. They said,” What is your problem, collect your money and give us our own.”