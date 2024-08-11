ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Corruption: My 'daughter' asked to inflate ₦3m road contract to ₦33m - Adeboye

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adeboye said corruption has assumed an endemic status in society because the majority of Christians who are supposed to make a difference have also compromised.

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye [heCable]
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye [heCable]

Recommended articles

The Daddy G.O., as fondly called by RCCG members, disclosed this during a sermon at the Holy Communion service on day six of the church's annual convention with the focus on ‘Heaven.’

The revered cleric noted that corruption has become prevalent in society because the majority of Christians who are supposed to be peculiar people and make a difference have compromised.

He cautioned the Christian faithful to shun a lifestyle of double standards and uphold the standards set by the Almighty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We talk about corruption in Nigeria. Why do you think corruption has become so deep? it is because we Christians, who are supposed to be peculiar people, are not making any difference. It’s so difficult to even know who is who.

“You must be as pure as light, people must be able to see you at a distance and know that this is a candidate for heaven. In your behaviour, character, you must be different. If you want to compromise because of promotion, let them take their promotion because you are a peculiar people.

“The world will hate you because of your standard because your standard is that of God,” Adeboye said.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.
Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The General Overseer narrated how his spiritual daughter was given a road contract in a particular state in Nigeria and was asked to inflate the sum.

He said the lady was asked to jack up the cost of the project from 3 million naira which she wrote in her proposal to 33 million naira.

However, the lady turned down the request and decided to walk away from the offer without compromising her faith

“One of my daughters got a contract to tar a road in one of the states in Nigeria. She gave a proposal of N3 million, but they asked her to put N33 million. She was surprised, turned down the offer and said I am a child of God, how will I spend the money? They looked at her as if she was somebody who dropped from the sky,” he said.

The cleric also narrated another similar experience, where “Another child of mine told another story. She applied for a contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They gave her to go and tar a road. She got to the road and found that the road was already tarred. She came back and told them there must have been a mistake. They said,” What is your problem, collect your money and give us our own.”

Adeboye argued that corruption would have been wiped out from Nigeria if Christians refused to compromise even when faced with adversity.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Teachers in public schools well-trained unlike those in private schools, Group

Teachers in public schools well-trained unlike those in private schools, Group

Be sincere with Tinubu on palliatives, APC chieftain charges governors

Be sincere with Tinubu on palliatives, APC chieftain charges governors

Corruption: My 'daughter' asked to inflate ₦3m road contract to ₦33m - Adeboye

Corruption: My 'daughter' asked to inflate ₦3m road contract to ₦33m - Adeboye

Atiku asks Nigerians to take action against attempts to sabotage Dangote Refinery

Atiku asks Nigerians to take action against attempts to sabotage Dangote Refinery

We've not been told to start paying corps members ₦70k minimum wage - NYSC

We've not been told to start paying corps members ₦70k minimum wage - NYSC

Your outburst against Tinubu irresponsible - Dogara blasts Bala Mohammed

Your outburst against Tinubu irresponsible - Dogara blasts Bala Mohammed

Minister lauds Kebbi Governor’s handling of hunger protest

Minister lauds Kebbi Governor’s handling of hunger protest

Katsina PDP crisis deepens as Lado-led faction ignores court, holds congresses

Katsina PDP crisis deepens as Lado-led faction ignores court, holds congresses

Lagos slashes Blue Line rail fare by 25%, increases trips to 72 per day

Lagos slashes Blue Line rail fare by 25%, increases trips to 72 per day

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

Protesters leaders end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's address [Channels TV]

Kano residents back Tinubu, ask protesters to sheathe swords, embrace dialogue

Police on ground to maintain peace and security during nationwide protest [Channels TV]

Police tighten security as Osun protesters hold open church service

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Address hunger, hardship - Abia residents unimpressed with Tinubu's speech