Participants at the InterswitchSPAK 2.0 Masterclass share their experiences

The Masterclass is part of the InterswitchSPAK Switch-a-Future project, a CSR initiative of the company focused on rewarding and driving increased interest in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects among Senior Secondary School students across Africa.

The Masterclass is designed to impact in the student soft skills that are readily not taught in the classroom, through real-life thought leaders. Here are some insights from the students after the Masterclass:

Majority of them spoke about the need to be trustworthy, as a prerequisite to success, noting that integrity goes hand-in-hand with success. They also said it was important to have a mindset of equity rather than equality, as prosperous communities are built, and the fight against corruption is best won, with the equity mindset.

Nwachukwu Goodluck, a 15-year-old student of DSC Technical High school, Abdulahi Abubakar, a 16-year-old student of Ansar-ud-deen Comprehensive College, Ota, and Adesoji Ridwanullahi, a 16-year-student from Adesope Islamic Secondary School, Ile-Ife, all reiterated their learnings on these issues.

Some of the other participants at the Masterclass spoke about Innovation, the need to be able to pursue one’s ambition, identify a need area and create a network of people that will help grow the idea into an innovative solution that will enhance lives. Aimofumhe Eshobomhe, from School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada, Abuja, and Onwu Sonikenechi Anelie, from Loyola Jesuit College, all shared this view.

For other participants, key takeaways from the Masterclass included the ability to manage time, develop skill sets for different environments and develop a conscious effort to interact with people. Others spoke about being intentional when choosing careers, explaining that it was important to choose jobs they are passionate about.

16-year old Adesoji Ridwanullahi, from Adesope Islamic Secondary School, Ile-Ife, Jasper Nshem, of Premier Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, and Umeh Somtochi Yolande, from Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, wanted to be deliberate about networking, while 14-year old Ochonogor Christine, from The Incubators Secondary School, Kaduna, Faduola Shedrack, of Crowned International Group of Schools, Abeokuta and 15–year old Ahmed Adbulhameed, from Effective International College, wanted to be intentional about their career choices.

The Masterclass was a full-day knowledge sharing and engagement session, with inspiring and successful Nigerians sharing their experiences across school, work and family life.

The speakers at the Masterclass were: Mitchell Elegbe, Founder/GMD, Interswitch Group, who spoke on the topic: ‘Emotional Intelligence and The Leadership Responsibility of Youth’, Dr. Ola Orekunrin-Brown, MD/Founder, Flying Doctors Nigeria, who spoke on the topic: 'Entrepreneurship – Creating Sustainable Impact by Solving Social Problems’, Ayokunnu Ojeniyi, Project Manager, Enabling Business Environment Secretariat, Office of the Vice-President, spoke on the topic: 'Collaborative Approach to Social Innovation'.

