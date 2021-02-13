Oyo State Government has imposed curfew and ordered the immediate closure of Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan following ethnic clash that started in the market on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The closure of the market, which is said to be indefinite was announced by Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday.

Adisa said the governor gave the order to forestall breakdown of law and order in the area.

The curfew which covers Shasha and the market area, is to run from 6 pm to 7 am.

The statement reads, “His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the immediate closure of Shasha market indefinitely following reports of a breach of peace in the area.

“The governor has also approved the imposition of a curfew on Shasha. It will run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“Residents of the affected area are enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses within the hours stipulated by the law.

“Anyone caught disrupting the peace of the community will be made to face the wrath of the law.”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the fresh ethnic crisis started on Friday as a result of a misunderstanding between cobbler and an cart pusher in the market.

The cobbler was confirmed dead as a result of injury sustained during the clash.

According to NAN, the cart pusher, from the northern part of the country, stabbed the cobbler, a Yoruba, with a knife.