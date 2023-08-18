ADVERTISEMENT
Oyo govt directs former political appointees to return official vehicles

News Agency Of Nigeria

The SSG enjoined those still in possession of official vehicles without due authorisation to return them on or before the Aug. 25 deadline.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, in a letter directed all those who served in the first tenure of Governor Seyi Makinde to comply with the directive.

The state government, according to the circular, however exempted some categories of political office-holders from the directive.

These include the state governor, the deputy governor, State House of Assembly Speaker, members of the Assembly and the state’s Chief Judge.

Others exempted are: Judges, then Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Head of Service, Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, the Accountant-General, Auditor-General and Surveyor-General.

Adeyemo added that the second category of persons exempted from the directive are those who were given vehicles as gifts at the discretion of the state governor.

“Officials who have documentary evidence to substantiate the claim of having been gifted the official vehicles should present the evidence to schedule officers at their respective ministries, departments and agencies.(MDAs),” he added.

The SSG enjoined those still in possession of official vehicles without due authorisation to return them on or before the Aug. 25 deadline.

“Schedule officers in MDAs in the State Public/Civil Service are mandated to recover official vehicles that have been taken away without due authorisation if not returned on or before Aug. 25,” he stated.

