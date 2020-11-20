In a bid to end the lingering crisis between Oyo and Osun State over the ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomosho, the former has finally taken full control of the institution.

Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) disclosed this Friday, November 20, 2020 in Abuja.

LAUTECH was established in 1990, by the Oyo State Government with its main campus located in Ogbomoso, while its teaching hospital was located in Oshogbo.

In 1991, Osun State was carved out of Oyo State and Oshogbo became the capital of Osun.

As a result, both states became joint owners of the institution.

Although, the Oyo State Government is taking full control of LAUTECH, the institution’s teaching hospital in Oshogbo, will be responsibility of the Osun State Government.

Speaking on the development on Friday, the NUC boss said the decision was due to the irregular payment of salaries as well as governance and management challenges affecting the appointments of vice-chancellors and other principal officers for the institution.

He said, “The mutually agreed dissolution was formalised through the signing of a memorandum of agreement by the executive governors of Oyo and Osun States witnessed by the attorneys general of both states, giving legal effect to the transfer of ownership of LAUTECH to the government of Oyo State and the College of Health Sciences, Oshogbo to the government of Osun State.

“In a bid to achieve an equitable and mutually agreeable dissolution of the joint ownership of LAUTECH by Osun and Oyo States, in the overall interest of the university and in consonance with the stipulations of the legal framework which had been adopted by both states, the tripartite committee critical activities, namely:

“Reevaluation and updating of the assets and liabilities of the university by relevant professionals from Osun and Oyo States in order to ascertain their current values.

“Forensic audit of LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, and the University Teaching Hospital, Oshogbo from inception to date by the audit firm of Deloitte and Touche: and delineation of assets and liabilities for sharing by the two owner states of Oyo and Osun States.”

Prof. Rasheed said that the NUC was ready to work with all the stakeholders to ensure full and faithful implementation of the terms of agreement between the state governments.

He also promised that the NUC would play its part to ensure LAUTECH gets back on track to discharge its tripodal mandates of teaching, research and community service.